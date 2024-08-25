Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

More than 100 people rescued after Grand Canyon flash flooding, search for missing hiker continues

Aug 25, 2024, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:39 pm

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, remains missing after flash flooding at the Grand Canyon. (National Park Ser...

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, remains missing after flash flooding at the Grand Canyon. (National Park Service via CNN Newsource)

(National Park Service via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY REBEKAH RIESS, ZOE SOTTILE, CHRIS BOYETTE AND SHARIF PAGET, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Arizona’s National Guard rescued more than 100 people from a flood-impacted area of Grand Canyon National Park as search efforts for a missing hiker continued Sunday.

Guard members used a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to evacuate 104 tourists and tribal members from a canyon on the lands of the Havasupai Tribe within the park on Saturday, video from the Arizona National Guard showed.

Flooding triggered by monsoon storms on Thursday forced local authorities to shut down the area to tourists and prompted several emergency evacuations.

Tribal leaders also closed the remote village of Supai, located 8 miles below the rim of the Grand Canyon, the Havasupai Tribal Council said in a news release on Saturday.

Search and recue operations continue

On Thursday, flash flooding inside Grand Canyon National Park swept hiker Chenoa Nickerson, 33, into Havasu Creek, according to the National Park Service, and search and rescue operations were ongoing on Sunday.

Nickerson, of Gilbert, Arizona, may have been swept away amid the flash flooding near the Colorado River confluence, according to a Friday news release from the park service.

Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket at the time, the release said.

Several hikers became stranded during the flash flood early Thursday afternoon, the park service said. A rescue flight was sent to recover the stranded hikers both below and above Beaver Falls, but Nickerson remained missing, according to the release.

The National Park Service described Nickerson as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about her is being asked to contact the park service’s Investigative Services tip line.

Her sister, Tamara Morales, said, “We remain hopeful that she will be found safely,” according to CNN affiliate KNXV.

Nickerson’s husband was safely rescued, Morales told KNXV.

“We love her very much and are not giving up on her,” Morales said of her sister. “We want all efforts focused on the search and finding her safely.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs activated the Arizona National Guard to assist with rescue efforts on the Havasupai Indian Reservation, which is surrounded by Grand Canyon National Park, according to KNXV. CNN meteorologists say no rain is forecasted for the area in the coming days.

‘We crossed rivers, formed human chains’

A married North Carolina couple told CNN as they hiked in the Havasupai Indian Reservation on Thursday, nothing could have prepared them for what was about to happen.

Shruti Chopra, 34, knew rain was in the forecast but said she didn’t anticipate it would result in intense flash flooding. “It did not even occur to us that we were in danger,” she told CNN.

She and her husband, along with a family of four, ducked into a cove to avoid getting drenched, Chopra said. As they waited for the rain to stop, a man riding a mule, who Chopra described as a Native American, spotted them and yelled, “Higher ground! Higher ground!”

Sensing the panic in his voice and seeing how fast the area was starting to flood, they started climbing. After reaching higher ground, the group of six set off for the nearest village.

“For the next three hours, we crossed rivers, formed human chains and hacked through the thorny bushes and cacti,” Chopra said. At one point, she said, a huge boulder crashed right in front of them, hitting a tree, which sent a large branch in their direction.

After arriving at the village, Chopra said they were greeted by other hikers. The National Guard evacuated her and her husband to safety Saturday morning.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The 1932 Babe Ruth game worn New York Yankees World Series "Called Shot" jersey is displayed in a s...

Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Babe Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sells at auction for over $24 million

The jersey Babe Ruth wore when he called his shot during the 1932 World Series, hitting a home run to center field, sold at auction early Sunday for over $24 million.

1 hour ago

FILE - A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N....

The Associated Press

Walmart recalls apple juice sold in 25 states due to elevated arsenic levels

Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of apple juice sold in stores across the U.S. that were found to contain potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.

2 hours ago

This photo provided by Tamara Morales, shows Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Ariz, , who went missing ...

The Associated Press

Sister says hiker still missing in Grand Canyon flash flood amid intrepid search

Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were searching for an Arizona woman nearly two days after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, the woman's sister said on social media Saturday.

21 hours ago

Zachary DeMoss, in an undated photo shared by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. DeMoss survived ...

Taylor Galgano and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Biker survives in Idaho wilderness for five days by drinking creek water after crash

The leather jacket Zachary DeMoss was wearing when he got into a motorcycle accident in Idaho might have saved his life.

22 hours ago

FILE - NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore stand together for a photo enroute to...

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

NASA astronauts who will spend extra months at the space station are veteran Navy pilots

The two astronauts who will spend extra time at the International Space Station are Navy test pilots who have ridden out long missions before.

23 hours ago

The American River flows out of the Folsom Dam, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Folsom, Calif. (AP Photo/...

David A. Lieb, Associated Press

Conflicting federal policies may cost residents more on flood insurance, and leave them at risk

Conflicting federal policies may force thousands of residents in flood-prone areas to pay more for flood insurance or be left unaware of danger posed by dams built upstream from their homes and worksites, according to an Associated Press review of federal records and data.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

More than 100 people rescued after Grand Canyon flash flooding, search for missing hiker continues