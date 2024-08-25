Breaking News:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Tony Finau Ends Strong At 2024 BMW Championship, Finishes In Top 15

Aug 25, 2024, 4:54 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Utah native and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau had his best round on the fourth and final day of the 2024 BMW Championship.

Finau shot five-under-par over the four rounds at Castle Pines Golf Club and finished in 13th.

Tony Finau Posts Best Round To Close 2024 BMW Championship

Finau looked prepped for another big performance early in his 2024 BMW Championship run. He opened with four birdies on through the first nine holes.

A bogey and double bogey on the back nine cooled him off a bit. But, he still sat at -2 through 18.

The second and third rounds weren’t nearly as kind to the Utah native. He shot one over par on day two and even par on day three.

The fourth round was a different story.

He came out on fire, making four birdies through the first seven holes. After five straight pars, he tacked on another birdie on hole 13.

Finau hit his first bump on hole 16 with a double-bogey on a par 3. He ended his round with another birdie and a par to finish at 4-under for the round and 5-under overall.

2024 BMW Championship: Final Leaderboard

1. Keegan Bradley (-12)

T2. Sam Burns (-11)

T2. Ludvig Aberg (-11)

T2. Adam Scott (-11)

T5. Cam Davis (-8)

T5. Tommy Fleetwood (-8)

T5. Si Woo Kim (-8)

T5. Xander Schauffele (-8)

T9. Chris Kirk (-7)

T9. Alex Noren (-7)

T11. Sungjae Im (-6)

T11. Rory McIlroy (-6)

T13. Tony Finau (-5)

T13. Will Zalatoris (-5)

T13. Byeong Hun An (-5)

T13. Shane Lowry (-5)

T13. Patrick Cantlay (-5)

T13. Tom Hoge (-5)

T13. Sepp Straka (-5)

T13. Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T13. Wyndham Clark (-5)

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

