Unified police investigating shooting that left one person dead
Aug 25, 2024, 5:38 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm
(Ray Boone, KSL TV)
MILLCREEK — Unified Police say one person is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon.
The shooting occured at Monaco Apartments, located in the area of 4115 S. 430 East.
Police say the victim died after being transfered to the hospital. Police also believe the shooting is gang-related.
The victim is a male.
The shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story and it may be updated.