Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Unified police investigating shooting that left one person dead

Aug 25, 2024, 5:38 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

(Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — Unified Police say one person is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occured at Monaco Apartments, located in the area of 4115 S. 430 East.

Police say the victim died after being transfered to the hospital. Police also believe the shooting is gang-related.

The victim is a male.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story and it may be updated. 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Weller Book Works celebrated 95 years of business on Aug. 23 and 24, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

The story of SLC’s Weller Book Works after 95 years of business

Weller Book Works celebrated 95 years of business Friday. The store's story is one that could fill its own book, one full of family history, love, community and steadfastness.

3 hours ago

Geoff Liesik, Deseret News FILE - A view of Flaming Gorge Reservoir....

Mary Culbertson

Woman drowns, her daughter missing after swimming in Flaming Gorge

A woman is dead after drowning at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Her daughter who was with her is missing.

4 hours ago

The Boulter Fire ignited Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, near the border of Tooele and Juab counties. (Ut...

Mary Culbertson

Human-ignited Boulter Fire blazes through 2,300 acres in 24 hours

A newly-ignited fire near Juab and Tooele counties was reported by fire officials as 2,300 acres after 24 hours. The fire was still zero percent contained Sunday.

6 hours ago

A crash in West Jordan on Aug. 25, 2024. (UDOT)...

Mary Culbertson

Woman in her 70s ejected from vehicle in Taylorsville crash

A woman in her 70s was ejected from a car after a Taylorsville crash. Her husband was also injured, along with the other driver.

7 hours ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Yuval Levin, the director of social, cult...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Yuval Levin

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Yuval Levin, the director of social, cultural and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

8 hours ago

A Goshen woman who has been advocating for the release of three people arrested in Vernal for alleg...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Goshen woman charged in extortion case now linked to child kidnapping attempt in Vernal

A Utah County woman who has been advocating for the release of three people arrested in Vernal for allegedly trying to kidnap a child is now

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Unified police investigating shooting that left one person dead