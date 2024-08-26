On the Site:
Dozens show up for fundraiser to help brothers struck by lightning, sell out in an hour

Aug 25, 2024, 6:30 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


OGDEN — A local restaurant in Ogden says the community exceeded its expectations in raising funds for two brothers who were struck by lightning on the Bear River last week.

Skyler Granath was killed in the incident. His brother Bridger Granath and friend Jacob Coe were left injured.

Former co-workers of Bridger Granath decided to sell pulled pork sandwiches. Tony’s Pizza, which is typically closed on Sunday’s, opened its doors at noon. Within an hour, the restaurant had sold about 400 sandwiches.

“It was intense,” said Abraham Fraigo, an employee at Tony’s Pizza. “Obviously, we were going to donate money from Tony’s employees but we just thought about an idea of, ‘hey, let’s just let’s get together, put some money together and try to raise more money with the fundraiser and cook some food. We appreciate the community coming out and definitely helping us raise that money.”

His former co-workers said all the money raised would go toward his medical expenses and Skyler Granath’s funeral expenses. Dozens of people lined up outside the restaurant before the fundraiser was set to start, including Clint Genta, a family friend of the two brothers.

Ogden restaurant Tony’s Pizza held a fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, for the victims of a lightning strike last weekend. The fundraiser exceeded the restaurant’s expectations, and are still accepting donations. (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)

“It was a good turnout. There’s a lot of people that showed up. They sold out a lot quicker than I was hoping,” he said.

Genta said sandwiches were “perfect” just the way Skyler Granath would have liked it.

“That kid was just an amazing soul, went far too early,” Genta said.

The restaurant is still accepting donations to help the Granath brothers. An account has also been set up in Skyler Granath’s name at America First Credit Union to help cover funeral expenses.

