On the Site:
Weather Alert
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Search underway at Arches National Park for missing man

Aug 25, 2024, 7:33 PM | Updated: 7:51 pm

Arches National Park is pictured on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Annie Barker, Deseret News)...

Arches National Park is pictured on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Annie Barker, Deseret News)

(Annie Barker, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

MOAB — Park rangers at Arches National Park are searching for a 76-year-old man.

According to a post on X, park officials said Francis Uservici has not been seen since Aug. 16. He was last seen entering the park on Aug. 16 just before 9 a.m. His rental car was located at the Sand Dune Arch parking lot.

Park officials also said that he has short gray hair, and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Additionally, officials said he may have a small red Nikon camera with him.

Anyone who may have been near the Sand Dune Arch on the day he is disappeared is asked to call 888-653-0009.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An Ogden restaurant said the community exceeded its expectations for a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 2...

Brianna Chavez

Dozens show up for fundraiser to help brothers struck by lightning, sell out in an hour

A local restaurant in Ogden says the community exceeded its expectations, raising funds for two brothers who were struck by lightning in the Bear River last week.

3 hours ago

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Unified police investigating shooting that left one person dead

Unified police say one person is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Weller Book Works celebrated 95 years of business on Aug. 23 and 24, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

The story of SLC’s Weller Book Works after 95 years of business

Weller Book Works celebrated 95 years of business Friday. The store's story is one that could fill its own book, one full of family history, love, community and steadfastness.

6 hours ago

Geoff Liesik, Deseret News FILE - A view of Flaming Gorge Reservoir....

Mary Culbertson

Woman drowns, her daughter missing after swimming in Flaming Gorge

A woman is dead after drowning at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Her daughter who was with her is missing.

7 hours ago

The Boulter Fire ignited Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, near the border of Tooele and Juab counties. (Ut...

Mary Culbertson

Human-ignited Boulter Fire blazes through 2,300 acres in 24 hours

A newly-ignited fire near Juab and Tooele counties was reported by fire officials as 2,300 acres after 24 hours. The fire was still zero percent contained Sunday.

9 hours ago

A crash in West Jordan on Aug. 25, 2024. (UDOT)...

Mary Culbertson

Woman in her 70s ejected from vehicle in Taylorsville crash

A woman in her 70s was ejected from a car after a Taylorsville crash. Her husband was also injured, along with the other driver.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Search underway at Arches National Park for missing man