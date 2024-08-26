Search underway at Arches National Park for missing man

MOAB — Park rangers at Arches National Park are searching for a 76-year-old man.

According to a post on X, park officials said Francis Uservici has not been seen since Aug. 16. He was last seen entering the park on Aug. 16 just before 9 a.m. His rental car was located at the Sand Dune Arch parking lot.

A search is underway in Arches for Francis Userovici, a 76-year-old male French national presumed missing since August 16. Anyone near Sand Dune Arch that day who may have seen him is encouraged to contact the NPS Tip Line by calling 888-653-0009. See more info on park website. pic.twitter.com/ABpogwDJ6l — Arches National Park (@ArchesNPS) August 26, 2024

Park officials also said that he has short gray hair, and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Additionally, officials said he may have a small red Nikon camera with him.

Anyone who may have been near the Sand Dune Arch on the day he is disappeared is asked to call 888-653-0009.