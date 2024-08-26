‘These Angels Among Us’: Artist to release book of missionary portaits

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah artist is releasing a new book showcasing the dozens of missionaries he’s painted who have died while serving.

To date, JR Johansen, 79, of Huntsville, has painted 167 missionaries over the past 10 years.

On top of that, Johansen has also painted more than 130 portraits of military personal and others who have suddenly died.

Johansen told KSL TV the labor-intensive work in his backyard studio has extended his life.

“I literally consider it a life-saving thing for me,” he said. “I was supposed to die years ago and I’m feeling better now than I did 10 years ago, and I don’t want to stop painting because I’m afraid if I do, I might not last very long. It means a lot to me and I’m hoping it means a lot to the families.”

To showcase his work, Heather Burton is acting as Johansen’s editor, compiling all 167 portraits, and getting from each family a biography of their loved one.

A personal connection

Burton, who lives in Alberta, Canada, has a reason she is so invested in this project.

She lost her own son, Josh, while he was serving a mission in Guatemala. He died on July 22, 2013 following a car crash. She said the portrait Johansen painted of him brought their family incredible comfort during such a difficult time.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t miss him,” Burton said. “Can’t begin to explain how hard and shocking that was. The timing could not have been more perfect to have an image of our son in one of his best moments that we could reflect on and enjoy day after day.”

As a result, Burton, who writes and publishes online, was more than happy to get involved in the project that she believes will bring comfort to hundreds of families.

“One of the most honoring and healing projects I’ve ever been involved in,” she said.

She said the portrait of her own son captured a moment in time that she will never forget.

“I miss that,” she said. “I miss the smile so to be able to see it in the portrait is, it’s warmth, yeah it’s like being in his presence for a little while.”

The book entitled, “These Angels Among Us” will come out in the fall and be available on Amazon.