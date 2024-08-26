On the Site:
Weather Alert
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

‘These Angels Among Us’: Artist to release book of missionary portaits

Aug 25, 2024, 10:24 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah artist is releasing a new book showcasing the dozens of missionaries he’s painted who have died while serving.

To date, JR Johansen, 79, of Huntsville, has painted 167 missionaries over the past 10 years.

On top of that, Johansen has also painted more than 130 portraits of military personal and others who have suddenly died.

Johansen told KSL TV the labor-intensive work in his backyard studio has extended his life.

Artist JR Johansen has painted 167 portraits of missionaries who have died while serving. Additionally, he has also painted more than 130 portraits of military personnel and others who have died suddenly. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

“I literally consider it a life-saving thing for me,” he said. “I was supposed to die years ago and I’m feeling better now than I did 10 years ago, and I don’t want to stop painting because I’m afraid if I do, I might not last very long. It means a lot to me and I’m hoping it means a lot to the families.”

To showcase his work, Heather Burton is acting as Johansen’s editor, compiling all 167 portraits, and getting from each family a biography of their loved one.

A personal connection

Burton, who lives in Alberta, Canada, has a reason she is so invested in this project.

She lost her own son, Josh, while he was serving a mission in Guatemala. He died on July 22, 2013 following a car crash. She said the portrait Johansen painted of him brought their family incredible comfort during such a difficult time.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t miss him,” Burton said. “Can’t begin to explain how hard and shocking that was. The timing could not have been more perfect to have an image of our son in one of his best moments that we could reflect on and enjoy day after day.”

(Dan Rascon, KSL TV) (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

As a result, Burton, who writes and publishes online, was more than happy to get involved in the project that she believes will bring comfort to hundreds of families.

“One of the most honoring and healing projects I’ve ever been involved in,” she said.

She said the portrait of her own son captured a moment in time that she will never forget.

“I miss that,” she said. “I miss the smile so to be able to see it in the portrait is, it’s warmth, yeah it’s like being in his presence for a little while.”

The book entitled, “These Angels Among Us” will come out in the fall and be available on Amazon.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Man in white shirt...

Mark Jones

Church missionary killed in car crash

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that one of its missionaries died over the weekend.

5 days ago

An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sa...

Mark Jones

Open house for Pittsburgh temple set to begin this week

An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin later this week.

13 days ago

President Russell M. Nelson...

Larry D. Curtis

Birthday commemoration announced as President Russell M. Nelson turns 100

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering a broadcast to honor Church President Russell M. Nelson for his 100th birthday.

16 days ago

A photo of 26-year-old Sister Jenny Lucas. of Pétion-Ville, Haiti....

Michael Houck

Latter-day Saint missionary from Haiti dies from medical complications, Church says

A missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away while on a mission in Haiti.

18 days ago

An artist's rendering of the Wichita Kansas Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Sept. ...

Mark Jones

Church announces groundbreaking date for first temple in Kansas

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the greoundbreaking ceremony for the Wichita Kansas Temple will be held Sept. 7.

1 month ago

On Saturday, the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church formally opened its doors as the newest dedicated s...

Brittany Tait

Utah’s newest Greek Orthodox Church ready to welcome worshippers

On Saturday, the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church formally opened its doors as the newest dedicated sacred space in the valley.  

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

‘These Angels Among Us’: Artist to release book of missionary portaits