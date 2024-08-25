Former BYU QB Zach Wilson Leads Broncos To Blowout Preseason Win Over Cardinals

DENVER – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was under center for most of the Denver Broncos’ final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The former Cougar completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He added two

Zach Wilson Leads Denver To Third 2024 Preseason Win

The Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 38-12, at Empower Field to finish the 2024 preseason with an undefeated 3-0 record.

After Jarrett Stidham started the game for Denver, Wilson took over from late in the first until the end of the game.

After his first drive ended in a punt, Wilson led an 11-play, 77-yard drive which he capped off with a short touchdown pass to Nate Adkins.

The first half came to an end with Denver leading by 11, 14-3.

After a field goal and punt to start the second half, the Broncos went off on another scoring drive.

Over 10 plays and 88 yards, Wilson connected on three of five passes for 65 yards. The drive ended at the very end of the third quarter with a QB sneak touchdown.

After Arizona answered with its only touchdown of the game early in the fourth, Wilson found Brandon Johnson for a 46-yard touchdown.

Levelle Bailey put the cherry on top for the Broncos with a pick-six late in the fourth to secure a 38-12 win.

Denver kicks off its regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 8.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.

Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. After returning to the lineup later in the year, Wilson was benched again.

He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.

Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career. He returned to the field a couple of weeks later after the Jets found no success with their other quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a concussion the following week and didn’t play for the remainder of the regular season. The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a 13th straight year.

In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

