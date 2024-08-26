Utah legislature aiming to ban cell phones in classrooms with district opt out options

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, Utah lawmakers introduced a draft proposal bill that aims to ban cell phones from Utah schools during school hours as early as the 2025-26 school year. The bill is scheduled to be run in the upcoming Utah legislative session.

According to the draft legislation provided to KSL TV, lawmakers will look to “prohibit a student from using a cellphone, smartwatch, or emerging technology during instructional hours” but will allow for local individual school districts to “create exemptions to the prohibition.”

Lawmakers and other advocates gathered Monday at Granger High School to unveil the bill.

“We’re preserving local control, but we’re recognizing that in the time since cell phones, and especially smartphones, become ubiquitous in schools we have learned so much about their impact on students and their impact on the learning process, that we need a reset,” said Republican Sen. Lincoln Fillmore. “We need to prohibit cell phones in schools except in specific circumstances that in teachers, school boards, school districts, students and parents can collaborate to define.”

The draft legislation also proposes a grant program for schools to come up with storage options.

Phones, smartwatches, ’emerging technology’ banned

The proposal defines that a cell phone would include a smartphone, feature phone, mobile phone, satellite phone, or “personal digital assistant that incorporates capabilities similar to a smartphone.”

It also bans smartwatches which means a “wearable computing device” that would be worn like a watch and “will be able to act in place of or as an extension of” a cell phone.

“Emerging technology” is also banned — which is defined as “any other device that has or will be able to act in place of or as an extension of an individual’s cell phone.”

Watches that just tell time, or monitor one’s health are not banned.

Districts can opt-out

The draft proposal directs school districts to come up with a policy that dictates when phones can be used. Currently the opposite exists in Utah schools — individual districts can create policies to ban them if they want.

The proposed bill says that could be to respond to an imminent threat, or to the health or safety of an individual, if their individualized education plan requires it, to address medical necessities, and that they can create additional policies establishing “reasonable exceptions” to when a student can use a device during the school day.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV