Motorcyclist critically injured in South Salt Lake crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a pickup truck in Salt Lake City, Utah Highway Patrol said. The Utah Department of Transportation said there were subsequent road closures Monday morning just before peak commute times.

Cpl. Eddie Wright with UHP said the motorcycle and truck struck each other in the middle of the intersection at 2100 South and 600 West. The driver of the truck was OK, Wright said, but the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital on life support.

Photos taken at the scene show the motorcycle crushed underneath the back tire on the passenger side of the truck.

UDOT said 2100 South was closed at 400 West Monday morning, and traffic would be forced to enter and exit Interstate 15 to detour.

🚨Crash – WB 2100 is closed at 400 W, all traffic must use NB I-15. 2100 S to I-15 SB Collector is closed. SB I-15 must go WB on 2100 S, NB 600 W is being diverted to EB 2100 S. NB I-15 to EB 2100 S Collector is also closed. Expect delays in the area. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 26, 2024

UHP did not say what the cause of the crash was, or which direction the truck and motorcycle were moving before impact.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.