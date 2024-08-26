Mountain lion spotted on home camera in Lehi overnight; caution advised

LEHI — A mountain lion was spotted on a home camera in Lehi prowling in its front yard in the middle of the night Monday.

The home that captured the footage is located on Woods Drive.

The Lehi City Police Department said Monday morning the Division of Wildlife Resources was patrolling the area and attempting to locate the animal. The city advised all parents to keep their children from walking to school until the animal was located.

The city also advised residents to bring pets inside as well.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.