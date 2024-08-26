On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Mountain lion spotted on home camera in Lehi overnight; caution advised

Aug 26, 2024, 7:43 AM | Updated: 10:45 am

A mountain lion captured on a home ring camera in Lehi on Monday Aug. 26, 2024. (Lehi City Police D...

A mountain lion captured on a home ring camera in Lehi on Monday Aug. 26, 2024. (Lehi City Police Department)

(Lehi City Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI — A mountain lion was spotted on a home camera in Lehi prowling in its front yard in the middle of the night Monday.

The home that captured the footage is located on Woods Drive.

The Lehi City Police Department said Monday morning the Division of Wildlife Resources was patrolling the area and attempting to locate the animal. The city advised all parents to keep their children from walking to school until the animal was located.

The city also advised residents to bring pets inside as well.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a pickup truck on Aug. 082624. (Utah H...

Mary Culbertson

Motorcyclist critically injured in South Salt Lake crash

A motorcycist was critically injured Monday after colliding with a truck in South Salt Lake. Roads were forced to close.

3 hours ago

Friends and family honored the life of 16-year-old Kian Hamilton at a candlelight vigil on Sunday, ...

Shelby Lofton

Friends, family honor life of Jordan High student killed Friday night

Friends and family honored the life of 16-year-old Kian Hamilton at a candlelight vigil on Sunday night. Police say the 16-year-old died in a stabbing Friday night.

12 hours ago

JR Johansen and Heather Burton are working on a book showcasing Johansen's portraits of missionarie...

Dan Rascon

‘These Angels Among Us’: Artist to release book of missionary portaits

A Utah artist is releasing a new book showcasing the dozens of missionaries he's painted who have died while serving.

12 hours ago

Arches National Park is pictured on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Annie Barker, Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

Search underway at Arches National Park for missing man

Park rangers at Arches National Park are searching for a 76-year-old man, who they say has been missing since Aug. 16.

15 hours ago

An Ogden restaurant said the community exceeded its expectations for a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 2...

Brianna Chavez

Dozens show up for fundraiser to help brothers struck by lightning, sell out in an hour

A local restaurant in Ogden says the community exceeded its expectations, raising funds for two brothers who were struck by lightning in the Bear River last week.

16 hours ago

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Unified police investigating shooting that left one person dead

Unified police say one person is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Mountain lion spotted on home camera in Lehi overnight; caution advised