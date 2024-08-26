On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Dmitriy Simashev

Aug 26, 2024, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club prepares for their inaugural NHL season, the franchise also boasts one of the most impressive prospect pools in the entire league. While the vast majority of these players won’t lace up their skates for the Club for a season or more, it’s important to recognize how much talent is coming down the pipeline for this team as they try and build a championship roster with players like Dmitriy Simashev.

Moving onto 2023 No. 6 overall pick, Dmitriy Simashev is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club prospects.

Related: Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Tij Iginla

Utah’s Dmitriy Simashev

Simashev is a 19-year-old defenseman from Kostroma, Russia. Before being called up to the KHL’s Lokomotiv Yaroslavl squad, the teenage defenseman spent several seasons in the MHL (Russia’s top junior league) with Loko Yaroslavl. Simashev then made his professional debut with Lokomotiv during the 2022-23 season.

While Simashev hasn’t been a high-level producer offensively, his size, defensive skillset and impressive skating abilities are what caught the attention of the Arizona Coyotes in 2023 as they selected him with the No. 6 pick.

After being drafted, he returned to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl where he recorded four goals and six assists in 63 appearances. Again, nothing that really stands out offensively but there’s plenty of potential for growth alongside his elite defensive abilities.

Simashev’s Skillset

There’s a strong argument that Simashev was the best defensive player taken in the 2023 draft. With his 6-foot-5 size and impressive skating, it’s easy to understand why the organization snatched him as an early first-round pick.

The young defender possesses really good posture and flexibility which permits him to create power and agility that few other defenders are capable of. This allows Simashev to meet forwards at zone entries and either shut them down with his long reach or continue along with them, even if he’s lost a step.

In a league that is being dominated by forwards with incredible speed and puck-handling skills who can single-handedly navigate defenses, Simashev is a rare find that you are willing to take a chance on.

His skillset will allow him to go toe-to-toe with top forwards and consistently shut them down as he continues to develop. If he can work on his offense and add that to his game, the sky’s the limit for this young prospect.

When Will Simashev Suit Up For The Utah Hockey Club?

Like most young players, it takes a few years of extended development before they’re ready to put on the NHL sweater, and Simashev is no exception to that.

Currently, the Russian native is preparing for his second full season in the KHL. If he can produce more offensively and continue to be one of the top players when he’s on the ice, he’ll increase his chances of making Utah’s roster earlier. However, its likely still at least a season or two away before he gets his chance.

Once he’s finally with the team, expectations are high for Simashev. Given his size and skating combo, he should at a minimum be a top-four defender and if his offense comes along, the potential to be a franchise star.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

It is anticipated that Simashev’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club will be on September 13 against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks during the NHL’s rookie tournament.

All rookie tournament games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week One Matchups

Kicking off the 2024 college football season with week one predictions in the Big 12 Conference.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Second Big 12 Team Foot Bill For Southern Illinois Game

It takes a Big 12 village to bring together a game against an FCS opponent.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Looks To Maintain Perfect Record Against FCS Opponents

Taking a look back at BYU's history against FCS opponents as they gear up for the Southern Illinois Salukis.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Zach Wilson Leads Broncos To Blowout Preseason Win Over Cardinals

Former BYU QB Zach Wilson was under center for most of the Denver Broncos' final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Game-by-Game Predictions For 2024 BYU Football Season

Will BYU reach six wins in 2024?

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Ends Strong At 2024 BMW Championship, Finishes In Top 15

Utah native and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau had his best round on the fourth and final day of the 2024 BMW Championship.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Dmitriy Simashev