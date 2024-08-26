Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Dmitriy Simashev

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club prepares for their inaugural NHL season, the franchise also boasts one of the most impressive prospect pools in the entire league. While the vast majority of these players won’t lace up their skates for the Club for a season or more, it’s important to recognize how much talent is coming down the pipeline for this team as they try and build a championship roster with players like Dmitriy Simashev.

Moving onto 2023 No. 6 overall pick, Dmitriy Simashev is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club prospects.

Utah’s Dmitriy Simashev

Simashev is a 19-year-old defenseman from Kostroma, Russia. Before being called up to the KHL’s Lokomotiv Yaroslavl squad, the teenage defenseman spent several seasons in the MHL (Russia’s top junior league) with Loko Yaroslavl. Simashev then made his professional debut with Lokomotiv during the 2022-23 season.

While Simashev hasn’t been a high-level producer offensively, his size, defensive skillset and impressive skating abilities are what caught the attention of the Arizona Coyotes in 2023 as they selected him with the No. 6 pick.

After being drafted, he returned to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl where he recorded four goals and six assists in 63 appearances. Again, nothing that really stands out offensively but there’s plenty of potential for growth alongside his elite defensive abilities.

Simashev’s Skillset

There’s a strong argument that Simashev was the best defensive player taken in the 2023 draft. With his 6-foot-5 size and impressive skating, it’s easy to understand why the organization snatched him as an early first-round pick.

The young defender possesses really good posture and flexibility which permits him to create power and agility that few other defenders are capable of. This allows Simashev to meet forwards at zone entries and either shut them down with his long reach or continue along with them, even if he’s lost a step.

In a league that is being dominated by forwards with incredible speed and puck-handling skills who can single-handedly navigate defenses, Simashev is a rare find that you are willing to take a chance on.

His skillset will allow him to go toe-to-toe with top forwards and consistently shut them down as he continues to develop. If he can work on his offense and add that to his game, the sky’s the limit for this young prospect.

When Will Simashev Suit Up For The Utah Hockey Club?

Like most young players, it takes a few years of extended development before they’re ready to put on the NHL sweater, and Simashev is no exception to that.

Currently, the Russian native is preparing for his second full season in the KHL. If he can produce more offensively and continue to be one of the top players when he’s on the ice, he’ll increase his chances of making Utah’s roster earlier. However, its likely still at least a season or two away before he gets his chance.

Once he’s finally with the team, expectations are high for Simashev. Given his size and skating combo, he should at a minimum be a top-four defender and if his offense comes along, the potential to be a franchise star.

Utah Hockey Schedule

It is anticipated that Simashev’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club will be on September 13 against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks during the NHL’s rookie tournament.

All rookie tournament games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

