Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week One Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – The 16-team era of Big 12 football is here.

Utah enters its first Big 12 season as the favorite in the league. BYU moves into year two and is looking to exceed low expectations with a return to the postseason.

Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 1 of the 2024 season

Here’s the 16-game slate to kick off our season of Big 12 football predictions in week one.

No. 12 Utah vs. Southern Utah

Thursday, August 29

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Utah

Mitch Harper: Utah

Utah wins big. -Bartle

UCF vs. New Hampshire

Thursday, August 29

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: UCF

Mitch Harper: UCF

No. 22 Kansas vs. Lindenwood

Thursday, August 29

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Kansas

Mitch Harper: Kansas

Colorado vs. North Dakota State

Thursday, August 29

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Colorado

Mitch Harper: Colorado

Colorado jumps out to a lead but gets into a dogfight in the second half. -Bartle

Do I believe? Yes, I believe Colorado will make a bowl game in 2024. They will take care of business against the Bison. -Harper

TCU at Stanford

Friday, August 30

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: TCU

Mitch Harper: TCU

TCU wins in a shootout. -Bartle

I’m curious to see Andy Avalos’s impact on the TCU defense this season. The week one return should be positive on The Farm. -Harper

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: BYU

Mitch Harper: BYU

BYU needs some “style points” to go with this game to show that the 2024 team is better equipped to compete in the Big 12. -Harper

West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Penn State

Mitch Harper: West Virginia

Penn State wins by 10. -Bartle

Narrative shifting opportunity for West Virginia and the Big 12. I’ll call for the Mountaineers to pull off a massive upset. -Harper

No. 17 Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: Noon (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Oklahoma State

Mitch Harper: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State could be sluggish in this matchup, but they will pull away for the win. -Bartle

Cincinnati vs. Towson

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Cincinnati

Mitch Harper: Cincinnati

Iowa State vs. North Dakota

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Iowa State

Mitch Harper: Iowa State

No. 18 Kansas State vs. UT Martin

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Kansas State

Mitch Harper: Kansas State

Baylor vs. Tarleton State

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Baylor

Mitch Harper: Baylor

Houston vs. UNLV

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Houston

Mitch Harper: UNLV

This could be a tough one for Houston, but they come away with the win. -Bartle

Brett Yormark said Las Vegas is an important market for him; the Rebs will get Yormark’s attention with a win over the Coogs. -Harper

Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Texas Tech

Mitch Harper: Texas Tech

No. 21 Arizona vs. New Mexico

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Arizona

Mitch Harper: Arizona

Arizona’s high-flying offense shines against new-look New Mexico under Bronco Mendenhall. -Harper

Arizona State vs. Wyoming

Saturday, August 31

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Arizona State

Mitch Harper: Wyoming

ASU squeaks out a win. -Bartle

I’ll go with Wyoming to pull off the upset. -Harper