Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week One Matchups
Aug 26, 2024, 9:00 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The 16-team era of Big 12 football is here.
Utah enters its first Big 12 season as the favorite in the league. BYU moves into year two and is looking to exceed low expectations with a return to the postseason.
We will keep a running count throughout the season on how the guys fare on their picks.
Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 1 of the 2024 season
Here’s the 16-game slate to kick off our season of Big 12 football predictions in week one.
No. 12 Utah vs. Southern Utah
- Thursday, August 29
- Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Utah
- Mitch Harper: Utah
Utah wins big. -Bartle
UCF vs. New Hampshire
- Thursday, August 29
- Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: UCF
- Mitch Harper: UCF
No. 22 Kansas vs. Lindenwood
- Thursday, August 29
- Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Kansas
- Mitch Harper: Kansas
Colorado vs. North Dakota State
- Thursday, August 29
- Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Colorado
- Mitch Harper: Colorado
Colorado jumps out to a lead but gets into a dogfight in the second half. -Bartle
Do I believe? Yes, I believe Colorado will make a bowl game in 2024. They will take care of business against the Bison. -Harper
TCU at Stanford
- Friday, August 30
- Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: TCU
- Mitch Harper: TCU
TCU wins in a shootout. -Bartle
I’m curious to see Andy Avalos’s impact on the TCU defense this season. The week one return should be positive on The Farm. -Harper
BYU vs. Southern Illinois
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
- Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: BYU
- Mitch Harper: BYU
BYU needs some “style points” to go with this game to show that the 2024 team is better equipped to compete in the Big 12. -Harper
West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)
- TV: FOX
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Penn State
- Mitch Harper: West Virginia
Penn State wins by 10. -Bartle
Narrative shifting opportunity for West Virginia and the Big 12. I’ll call for the Mountaineers to pull off a massive upset. -Harper
No. 17 Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: Noon (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Oklahoma State
- Mitch Harper: Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State could be sluggish in this matchup, but they will pull away for the win. -Bartle
Cincinnati vs. Towson
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Cincinnati
- Mitch Harper: Cincinnati
Iowa State vs. North Dakota
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: FS1
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Iowa State
- Mitch Harper: Iowa State
No. 18 Kansas State vs. UT Martin
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Kansas State
- Mitch Harper: Kansas State
Baylor vs. Tarleton State
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Baylor
- Mitch Harper: Baylor
Houston vs. UNLV
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
- TV: FS1
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Houston
- Mitch Harper: UNLV
This could be a tough one for Houston, but they come away with the win. -Bartle
Brett Yormark said Las Vegas is an important market for him; the Rebs will get Yormark’s attention with a win over the Coogs. -Harper
Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Texas Tech
- Mitch Harper: Texas Tech
No. 21 Arizona vs. New Mexico
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Arizona
- Mitch Harper: Arizona
Arizona’s high-flying offense shines against new-look New Mexico under Bronco Mendenhall. -Harper
Arizona State vs. Wyoming
- Saturday, August 31
- Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: FS1
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Arizona State
- Mitch Harper: Wyoming
ASU squeaks out a win. -Bartle
I’ll go with Wyoming to pull off the upset. -Harper