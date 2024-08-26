On the Site:
Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week One Matchups

Aug 26, 2024, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 16-team era of Big 12 football is here.

Utah enters its first Big 12 season as the favorite in the league. BYU moves into year two and is looking to exceed low expectations with a return to the postseason.

Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions. Follow their coverage throughout the season on their personal X accounts: @Mitch_Harper & @BartleKSLsports.

We will keep a running count throughout the season on how the guys fare on their picks.

Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 1 of the 2024 season

Here’s the 16-game slate to kick off our season of Big 12 football predictions in week one.

No. 12 Utah vs. Southern Utah

  • Thursday, August 29
  • Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Utah
  • Mitch Harper: Utah

Utah wins big. -Bartle

RELATED: Some Final Thoughts As Utah Football Begins Game Week For First Time In 2024

UCF vs. New Hampshire

  • Thursday, August 29
  • Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: UCF
  • Mitch Harper: UCF

No. 22 Kansas vs. Lindenwood

  • Thursday, August 29
  • Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Kansas
  • Mitch Harper: Kansas

Colorado vs. North Dakota State

  • Thursday, August 29
  • Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: ESPN

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Colorado
  • Mitch Harper: Colorado

Colorado jumps out to a lead but gets into a dogfight in the second half. -Bartle

Do I believe? Yes, I believe Colorado will make a bowl game in 2024. They will take care of business against the Bison. -Harper

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

TCU at Stanford

  • Friday, August 30
  • Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: ESPN

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: TCU
  • Mitch Harper: TCU

TCU wins in a shootout. -Bartle

I’m curious to see Andy Avalos’s impact on the TCU defense this season. The week one return should be positive on The Farm. -Harper

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  • Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: BYU
  • Mitch Harper: BYU

BYU needs some “style points” to go with this game to show that the 2024 team is better equipped to compete in the Big 12. -Harper

RELATED: BYU, Second Big 12 Team Foot Bill For Southern Illinois Game

West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)
  • TV: FOX

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Penn State
  • Mitch Harper: West Virginia

Penn State wins by 10. -Bartle

Narrative shifting opportunity for West Virginia and the Big 12. I’ll call for the Mountaineers to pull off a massive upset. -Harper

No. 17 Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: Noon (MT)
  • TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Oklahoma State
  • Mitch Harper: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State could be sluggish in this matchup, but they will pull away for the win. -Bartle

Cincinnati vs. Towson

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Cincinnati
  • Mitch Harper: Cincinnati

Iowa State vs. North Dakota

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: FS1

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Iowa State
  • Mitch Harper: Iowa State

No. 18 Kansas State vs. UT Martin

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Kansas State
  • Mitch Harper: Kansas State

Baylor vs. Tarleton State

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Baylor
  • Mitch Harper: Baylor

Houston vs. UNLV

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: FS1

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Houston
  • Mitch Harper: UNLV

This could be a tough one for Houston, but they come away with the win. -Bartle

Brett Yormark said Las Vegas is an important market for him; the Rebs will get Yormark’s attention with a win over the Coogs. -Harper

Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Texas Tech
  • Mitch Harper: Texas Tech

No. 21 Arizona vs. New Mexico

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: ESPN

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Arizona
  • Mitch Harper: Arizona

Arizona’s high-flying offense shines against new-look New Mexico under Bronco Mendenhall. -Harper

Arizona State vs. Wyoming

  • Saturday, August 31
  • Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)
  • TV: FS1

Insider predictions

  • Steve Bartle: Arizona State
  • Mitch Harper: Wyoming

ASU squeaks out a win. -Bartle

I’ll go with Wyoming to pull off the upset. -Harper

