First human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Utah County

PROVO — The first case of the West Nile Virus in humans was confirmed positive in Utah County Monday, according to the Utah County Health Department.

The virus was first tested for and found in mosquitoes in Utah County in July. Concern was raised as more mosquitoes in Davis County tested positive for the virus, but there were no confirmed cases of the virus in humans until Monday.

The department said the patient who tested positive is a Utah County woman, but it wouldn’t be releasing her identity to protect her privacy.

“People should take extra caution when enjoying outdoor activities,” the department said.

Further, it suggested following a few steps to prevent mosquitoes from biting:

Drain or treat all standing water around homes or workplaces so mosquitoes do not lay eggs

Limit time outdoors during dawn and dusk as it is the time of day mosquitoes are the most active

Use insect repellent that contains diethyltoluamide or use other EPA-approved repellent

Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing when outdoors

Ensure door and window screens are sealed properly and in good working condition

The health department warned that severe cases can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the virus.

