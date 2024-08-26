Instant Replay: Samson Nacua Nearly Returns FG 109 Yards For Touchdown

NEW ORLEANS – Former Utah, BYU wide receiver Samson Nacua nearly had the highlight of the preseason as the New Orleans Saints hosted the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

As the Titans lined up for a 58-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half, Nacua sat at the back of the end zone in case Brayden Narveson missed short.

An INCREDIBLE effort from Samson Nacua taking it 106 yards… 3 yards away from a Kick-6 😭 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/emrjwmmOSp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2024

And that’s exactly what happened.

Nacua fielded the kick nine yards deep in the end zone and took off with his eyes on six. He started off to his right but then cut back to the left down the sideline.

After weaving through New Orleans defenders, Nacua broke into the open field and sprinted toward the right corner of the end zone.

He made it all the way inside the five-yard line before being pushed out of bounds at the three.

Nacua breaks down his crazy 106-yd return https://t.co/x5np8ur8Et pic.twitter.com/vsx1ELnDB2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2024

Unfortunately, Nacua coming up short ended up being crucial as the Saints dropped to the Titans, 30-27.

In post-game interviews, Nacua broke down the play that was yards from being an all-time highlight.

“I could tell that it was going to be short,” Nacua said. “(When) it was in the air, I was like, ‘let me get under this and try to go make a play.’ Coach said to sell the fake and come back to the wall. I did exactly what he said. We practiced that probably like two or three times.”

About Samson Nacua

The Provo, Utah native played the first four seasons of his college career at the University of Utah. After playing for the Utes from 2017-20, Nacua transferred to BYU for his final collegiate season.

During his lone season with the Cougars, Nacua had 21 catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Nacua finished his college career with 103 receptions for 1,344 yards and 15 total touchdowns.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Nacua signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. However, he didnt make it to the regular season as he was released during final roster cuts.

He went on to play with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers and UFL’s Michigan Panthers before returning to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints in August 2024.

