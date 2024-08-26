On the Site:
Instant Replay: Samson Nacua Nearly Returns FG 109 Yards For Touchdown

Aug 26, 2024, 10:29 AM

NEW ORLEANS – Former Utah, BYU wide receiver Samson Nacua nearly had the highlight of the preseason as the New Orleans Saints hosted the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

As the Titans lined up for a 58-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half, Nacua sat at the back of the end zone in case Brayden Narveson missed short.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Nacua fielded the kick nine yards deep in the end zone and took off with his eyes on six. He started off to his right but then cut back to the left down the sideline.

After weaving through New Orleans defenders, Nacua broke into the open field and sprinted toward the right corner of the end zone.

He made it all the way inside the five-yard line before being pushed out of bounds at the three.

Unfortunately, Nacua coming up short ended up being crucial as the Saints dropped to the Titans, 30-27.

In post-game interviews, Nacua broke down the play that was yards from being an all-time highlight.

“I could tell that it was going to be short,” Nacua said. “(When) it was in the air, I was like, ‘let me get under this and try to go make a play.’ Coach said to sell the fake and come back to the wall. I did exactly what he said. We practiced that probably like two or three times.”

About Samson Nacua

The Provo, Utah native played the first four seasons of his college career at the University of Utah. After playing for the Utes from 2017-20, Nacua transferred to BYU for his final collegiate season.

During his lone season with the Cougars, Nacua had 21 catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Nacua finished his college career with 103 receptions for 1,344 yards and 15 total touchdowns.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Nacua signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. However, he didnt make it to the regular season as he was released during final roster cuts.

RELATED: BYU WR Samson Nacua Reportedly Signs UDFA Deal With Colts

He went on to play with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers and UFL’s Michigan Panthers before returning to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints in August 2024.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

