How to help your student tackle anxiety as they head back to school

SALT LAKE CITY — As students move into a new school year, experts say it can be overwhelming for them. Best practice for parents, they say, is watching out for signs to help them adjust.

“Some kids are super excited and then they (get) kind of burnout when school starts. They’re so into it and then they’re like, ‘Ugh I miss the days of summer and Lagoon,’” said Dr. Kristin Francis, a child and adolescence psychiatrist at Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

Francis said the first signs kids might show when they’re overwhelmed are if they start having outbursts, cry more than usual or talk about not wanting to go back to school. It could just mean they need help coping with the change.

“The difference between a normal worry and anxiety or too much stress would be if your kiddo is having trouble sleeping consistently,” Francis said. “Not just one night but multiple nights.”

It may sound like a no-brainer, but speaking with children about their concerns is a way to possibly help. By asking open-ended questions and listening to their concerns, Francis said it helps them feel validated.

“Rehearsal for kids is really helpful — validating their feelings, telling them it’s absolutely understandable for them to feel this way and, ‘Let me help you think of some solutions,’” Francis said.

She also recommended parents help their children stick to healthy habits, get plenty of sleep, exercise and good nutrition.

Huntsman Mental Health Institute services for youth:

Primary Care/Pediatrician services

Inpatient care

Residential treatment for adolescent girls ages 12-17

Day programs in two locations: Research Park and Murray (51 W 3900 S)

SafeUT app for students (free, confidential chat line)

West High Clinic for high school students enrolled in the SLC School District. For more information call: 801-646-WEST

To schedule an appointment or speak with a patient health representative at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, call 801-583-2500.