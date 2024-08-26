On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

10-year-old boy hit, killed while biking in Davis County

Aug 26, 2024, 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:28 pm

police lights...

(FILE) - (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


CLEARFIELD — A 10-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle Saturday and sustained fatal injuries, according to Clearfield police.

The boy was traveling south on Chelemes Way just before 5 p.m., police said. The truck traveling east on 1900 South hit him as he tried to cross the intersection.

“This is a four-way stop intersection in a residential neighborhood and it appears the vehicle had just begun moving into the intersection as the bicyclist attempted to cross the intersection,” police said.

The boy was taken in an ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital in Davis County. Clearfield police said after he arrived his condition worsened and he died at the hospital. The boy was from Layton, but no further information about him was released.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the crash and is being cooperative with investigators, according to police. No charges have been filed and no citations were issued as of Monday afternoon.

A *GoFundMe was set up for the boy’s family to help with funeral costs.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

