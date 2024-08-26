On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

Aug 26, 2024, 12:33 PM

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an ev...

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

While it’s common for campaigns to quibble beforehand over debate mechanics, both Harris and Trump are under pressure to deliver a strong performance next month in Philadelphia. The first debate during this campaign led to President Joe Biden’s departure from the race.

Trump on Sunday night raised the possibility that he might not show up on ABC, posting on his Truth Social network that he had watched the network’s Sunday show with a “so-called Panel of Trump Haters” and posited, “why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” and urging followers to “Stay tuned!!”

Trump and Harris agree to debate on ABC on September 10, network says

The current dispute centers on the muting of microphones when a candidate isn’t speaking, a condition both Biden and Trump accepted for their June debate hosted by CNN. Both sides are accusing the other of gaming the system to protect their candidate.

Biden’s campaign team made microphone muting a condition of its decision to accept any debates this year, and some aides now regret the decision, saying voters were shielded from hearing Trump’s outbursts during the debate. That move likely would not have helped the incumbent Democrat’s disastrous performance.

The Harris campaign now wants microphones to be live all the time, according to Harris spokesman Brian Fallon, who issued a statement needling Trump.

“Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own,” Fallon said. Harris “is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”

Trump spokesman Jason Miller retorted that the Republican nominee had “accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate.” He alleged Harris’ representatives sought “a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements.”

Miller then took a shot at Harris not sitting for an interview or holding a news conference since Biden ended his reelection and endorsed her, arguing her campaign now wants “to give her a cheat sheet for the debate.”

The Harris campaign denied Miller’s claim that she wanted notes or to be seated during the debate.

“I’d rather have it probably on,” Trump said Monday during a stop in the Washington area, when asked if he wanted microphones muted. “I didn’t like it the last time, but it worked out fine,” he added, in terms of the policy during his debate with Biden.

“We agreed to the same rules — same rules, same specifications,” Trump noted, for his Sept. 10 debate with Harris. “And I think that’s probably what it should be.”

Asked how he was preparing for the debate, Trump responded, “I’m not. … I think my whole life I’ve been preparing for a debate.”

Complicating the negotiations this year is that debates are being orchestrated on an ad hoc basis by host networks, as opposed to the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, through which debate rules were negotiated privately.

Microphones have been unmuted for both candidates for most of televised presidential debate history. The debate commission announced that its October 2020 debate would have microphones muted when candidates were not recognized to speak after the first Biden-Trump contest descended into a shouting match. The second 2020 debate with the microphone muting rules was widely celebrated for being more substantive than the earlier matchup.

___

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Colleen Long in Washington, and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

___

Meg Kinnard reported from Chapin, South Carolina, and can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Residents in Ogden Valley, a proposed Weber County city, outlined in blue in the map, will vote on ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Ogden Valley, Spring Lake incorporation proposals go to voters in November

EDEN, Weber County — Utah could be getting two new cities. The proposal to incorporate the Ogden Valley in Weber County, a focus of debate since 2022, will be put to voters in a referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot, when the simmering issue could be decided once and for all. Not surprised “I was […]

2 days ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Aspiring Davis County politician booked on child sexual abuse charges

 A West Bountiful aspiring politician was arrested on accusations of him sexually abusing a child.

3 days ago

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to reporters at the Nassau County S...

Jonathan J. Cooper, Ali Swenson and Gabriel Sandoval, Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says in Pennsylvania court filing that he’s endorsing Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign says in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

3 days ago

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the firs...

Zeke Miller, Will Weissert and Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Kamala Harris accepts Democratic presidential nomination, calls on Americans to reject political divisions

Vice President Kamala Harris is telling voters they have a chance to chart a “new way forward” as Americans this November.

4 days ago

Voters walk to a voting station to cast their votes Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Guadalupe, Ariz. (AP...

Lindsay Whitehurst and Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects GOP push to block 41K Arizona voters, but partly OKs proof of citizenship law

The Supreme Court has rejected a Republican push that could have blocked more than 41,000 Arizona voters in the presidential race. But in a 5-4 vote the nation’s highest court allowed some regulations barring people from registering to vote if they don’t provide proof of citizenship.

4 days ago

Utah’s Supreme Court heard arguments in May 2023 in the first appellate challenge involving a 202...

Michael Houck

Utah launches new website to help voters with judge elections

A new website is trying to provide voters with nonpartisan information on Utah state and municipal judges to help with the upcoming elections. 

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate