BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Southern Illinois Game

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart is out for the 2024 season opener against Southern Illinois.

BYU didn’t announce who will start at quarterback. Head coach Kalani Sitake said he would wait until gameday to reveal the starting QB between Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff.

Retzlaff, returning for his second year with the BYU program, and Bohanon, a transfer from Baylor and USF, were the only two quarterbacks listed on the weekly depth chart.

Position Battle victories

Along with the quarterback spot, other position battles needed to be resolved entering the Southern Illinois game.

A few of those battles were announced with winners, including Tanner Wall getting the nod at free safety.

The right guard spot remains an -OR- with Sonny Makasini and Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa.

Three players, Mata’ava Ta’ase, Ethan Erickson, and Ryner Swanson, were possibilities for the second team’s tight end.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

-OR- Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

Miles Davis

-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tei Nacua

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ethan Erickson

-OR- Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

Sonny Makasini

-OR- Austin Leausa

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Choe Bryant-Strother

-OR- Aisea Moa

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Sione Moa

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Micah Harper

-OR- Talan Alfrey

Raider Damuni

-OR- Crew Wakley

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Micah Harper

Jonathan Kabeya

Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

