BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Southern Illinois Game
Aug 26, 2024, 12:41 PM
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart is out for the 2024 season opener against Southern Illinois.
BYU didn’t announce who will start at quarterback. Head coach Kalani Sitake said he would wait until gameday to reveal the starting QB between Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff.
#BYU’s depth chart for Southern Illinois week.
OR at QB.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/aiaMiIhcVv
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 26, 2024
Retzlaff, returning for his second year with the BYU program, and Bohanon, a transfer from Baylor and USF, were the only two quarterbacks listed on the weekly depth chart.
Position Battle victories
Along with the quarterback spot, other position battles needed to be resolved entering the Southern Illinois game.
A few of those battles were announced with winners, including Tanner Wall getting the nod at free safety.
The right guard spot remains an -OR- with Sonny Makasini and Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa.
Three players, Mata’ava Ta’ase, Ethan Erickson, and Ryner Swanson, were possibilities for the second team’s tight end.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
-OR- Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
LJ Martin
-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati
Miles Davis
-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tei Nacua
Wide Receiver
Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Tight End
Keanu Hill
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ethan Erickson
-OR- Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Connor Pay
Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
Sonny Makasini
-OR- Austin Leausa
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
David Latu
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
Luke Toomalatai
-OR- John Taumoepeau
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Choe Bryant-Strother
-OR- Aisea Moa
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Sione Moa
-OR- Siale Esera
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Micah Harper
-OR- Talan Alfrey
Raider Damuni
-OR- Crew Wakley
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Micah Harper
Jonathan Kabeya
Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Returners
Parker Kingston
-OR- Keelan Marion
-OR- Chase Roberts
