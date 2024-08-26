BYU Football Announces Captains For 2024 Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU football named four players as captains for the 2024 season.

#BYU football names IOL Connor Pay, WR Chase Roberts, DE Tyler Batty, and DB Jakob Robinson captains for the 2024 season.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 26, 2024

2024 BYU football captains

The four players who received the captain designation this year include:

Tyler Batty, DE

Jakob Robinson, CB

Chase Roberts, WR

Connor Pay, IOL

“We have a close-knit group of players on the team with a lot of good leaders, and I’m confident in the leadership these 15 players will provide for our team,” said BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake. “The Leadership Council will meet regularly to plan and provide the leadership responsibilities each has with his teammates and for the program, on and off the field. On game days, three of our four captains will be joined each game by one of the co-captains to represent the team at the coin toss, while the other captain will coordinate with the rest of the leadership in the locker room to lead our team as we come out to take the field.”

BYU cut the number of captains in half from last year. In 2023, BYU had eight captains.

Along with captains, BYU announced Co-Captains who will be part of the Leadership Council.

BYU’s Co-Captains

BYU’s Co-Captains for the 2024 season:

Gerry Bohanon, QB

Jake Retzlaff, QB

Weylin Lapuaho, IOL

Darius Lassiter, WR

Hinckley Folau Ropati, RB

Talan Alfrey, DB

Tanner Wall, DB

Jack Kelly, LB

Logan Lutui, DE

John Nelson, DT

Will Ferrin, K

BYU has 15 players as part of the Leadership Council this season.

“I think the 15 players are the ones that got the majority of the votes. But what was exciting for me to see was that there was way more that received votes and multiple votes,” said Sitake. So it wasn’t just a guy voting for themselves. We have a good number of our players that received votes. So that means we have a great leadership group.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper