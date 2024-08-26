On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Apparent cyberattack leaves Seattle airport facing major internet outages

Aug 26, 2024, 1:38 PM

A ground crew prepares to unload luggage from an arriving Delta Airlines flight at the Seattle-Taco...

FILE: A ground crew prepares to unload luggage from an arriving Delta Airlines flight at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 15, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The state of Washington has over 600 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and U.S. airports have been crushed with returning citizens after restrictions on travel from Europe were implemented. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — An apparent cyberattack disrupted internet, phones, email and other systems at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a third day on Monday as Port of Seattle officials worked to investigate the outages and restore full service.

“We’re working around the clock to get necessary systems back online and to mitigate impacts to our passengers,” the airport’s aviation managing director Lance Lyttle said in a press conference Sunday.

Lyttle said the airport is investigating with the help of outside experts and is working closely with federal partners, including the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection. Officials have not released details about the full scope of the outage, but Lyttle said it was not affecting TSA’s ability to screen passengers.

Some airlines, including Delta and Alaska Airlines, reported no service interruptions from the outage. Both of the airlines use Sea-Tac as a hub. Still, the outage did affect the Port of Seattle’s baggage sorting system, prompting airlines to warn passengers to avoid checking bags if possible to avoid potential delays.

The airport also warned travelers to allow extra time at the airport and to use airline mobile applications to get boarding passes and bag tags when possible.

Still, many travelers faced security lines that were longer than normal and long waits at baggage claims and checking. Terminal screens were also out throughout the airport, making it difficult for some to determine their assigned gate.

“Port teams continue to make progress on returning systems to normal operations, but there is not an estimated time for return,” the airport wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Sixth graders Ashton Wiggins and Aspen Pace use their cellphones after school at Evergreen Junior H...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah legislature aiming to ban cell phones in classrooms with district opt out options

Lawmakers unveiled a new draft bill that aims to ban cell phones in all Utah schools during school hours.

2 hours ago

FILE - NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore stand together for a photo enroute to...

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

NASA astronauts who will spend extra months at the space station are veteran Navy pilots

The two astronauts who will spend extra time at the International Space Station are Navy test pilots who have ridden out long missions before.

2 days ago

water on shore of Great Salt Lake...

Adam Small, KSL NewRadio

Summer heat could cost Great Salt Lake more water than normal, losing progress

It’s safe to say the brutal start to this summer along the Wasatch Front has hit Great Salt Lake especially hard.

3 days ago

Outside of Treasure Mountain Jr. High in Park City, Utah on Aug. 22, 2024....

Shelby Lofton

Park City schools implement no phones in classrooms policy

Another northern Utah school district will ban phones in schools during class in an effort to reduce in-class distractions.

4 days ago

New born Rothschild's Giraffes Emily, born on Aug. 11, 2024, and Berti, born June 24, 2024, stand t...

Stefanie Dazio and Fanny Brodersen, Associated Press

Naming two baby giraffes is a tall order for a Berlin zoo

Naming two baby giraffes turned out to be a tall order this summer for a Berlin zoo.

4 days ago

FILE - Steve Kramer is seated Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Superior Court, in Laconia, N.H., during ...

Nick Perry, The Associated Press

Company that sent AI calls mimicking Biden to voters to pay $1 million fine

A company that sent deceptive calls to New Hampshire voters using artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice agreed Wednesday to pay a $1 million fine, federal regulators said.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Apparent cyberattack leaves Seattle airport facing major internet outages