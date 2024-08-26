60 In 60: #5 Utah State’s Ike Larsen (Safety)

SALT LAKE CITY— The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah State Aggies safety Ike Larsen lands at No. 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)



Larsen is the second consecutive Aggie to make the list, following No. 6 Jalen Royals (WR). He joins No. 16. Spencer Petras (QB) and No. 24 Rahsul Faison (RB) in a potentially potent USU offense.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah State’s Ike Larsen

A prep standout at nearby Sky View High School, Larsen joined the Aggies with quite the high school resume.

Following his senior season, 247Sports.com rated Larsen the 24th-best recruit in Utah. MaxPreps.com named him first-team all-state as a defensive back after he registered 55 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He also blocked nine kicks on special teams and returned two INTs for touchdowns.

Larsen’s athleticism showed nearly every time he touched the football on offense. He caught 24 passes for 565 yards and five scores while carrying the ball 19 times for 197 yards and four TDs.

Larsen earned second-team all-state recognition following his junior season at Logan High. He ended the season with 35 catches for 548 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he added 62 tackles, picked off seven passes, and broke up seven others. He finished the year with ten touchdowns, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams.

A College Football Network Honorable Mention All-American and earned first-team all-Mountain West honoree in 2023, Larsen’s loyalty became a storyline during Utah State’s tumultuous offseason.

“At the end of the day, we just kind of want answers to the situation.”@USUFootball safety Ike Larsen on the recent Athletics Department firings.#AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/TC93l6affo — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 29, 2024

The 5’10, 195-pound safety ended last season second on the team with 103 tackles (4.5 TFLs), becoming the 65th player in program history to record a 100-tackle season. He had five double-digit tackle games. Larsen led the Aggies with four INTs and two blocked kicks, adding six pass breakups and a forced fumble.

His block of a game-tying extra point against UConn secured a 34-33 Utah State win and earned his first MW Special Teams Player of the Week honor. One week later, Larsen was named MW Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven tackles and two interceptions against Colorado State.

One month later, Larsen earned the third Defensive Player of the Week award of his career when his interception in the second overtime against San Diego State sealed an Aggie victory. Larsen’s two blocked kicks in 2023 led the MW and was fourth in the country. He holds the school record with five blocked kicks in his career (4 punts, 1 PAT).

Larsen has 136 tackles (7.5 TFLs), eight interceptions, and one forced fumble across 26 games played for the Aggies.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24