Box Elder students return to the classroom for their first day

Aug 26, 2024, 2:16 PM | Updated: 2:23 pm

BY KARAH BRACKIN


BRIGHAM CITY — The last Utah school district heads back to class on Monday. The Box Elder School District spans a large area from North Ogden to the Idaho border.

Students in the “hive” at Box Elder High School in Brigham City are buzzing into the school year with high expectations.

“Going strong with a good attitude and just bring the spirit,” said Allie Edelman, head captain of the Cheer Squad.

The Bees are officially back at the Hive.

“My goal is to make everybody feel like somebody here at the high school,” said the student body officer president, Bryson Singleton.

Student officers placing up welcome back signs in the high school.

Student officers placing up welcome back signs in the high school. (KSL TV)

With nearly 1,700 students, Box Elder High School is the largest school in the district.

“We go actually West all the way out. We have schools in Snowfield, Park Valley, and Grouse Creek, which is three hours away from Brigham City. We educate students in a variety of settings, said Keith Mecham, assistant superintendent of Secondary Schools in the district.

Here at the Hive, the phones are being put away in the classroom for the second year.

“A lot of our students when we talked to them and surveyed them; they felt a lot happier and as we were walking around, we noticed students were engaging with each other and their teachers,” said Jamie Kent, principal at Box Elder High School.

Student body officers cheering in the school hallways.

Student body officers cheering in the school hallways. (KSL TV)

Throughout the early morning, student body officers hung signs looking ahead to Friday’s big—and history-making—game.

“We do have a very big game this week. This Friday, we’re gonna be out at Bear River High School for our 1,000 football game, so that’s a huge deal,” said Trey Bauer, a student body officer.

From sophomores to seniors, the message is clear to the students.

“It’s just important to know, especially at Box Elder; everyone has a friend here, and we’re open to having new traditions and just having a good time,” said Clara Nelson, a student body officer.

Come November — Mecham said a bond proposal will appear on the ballot. If passed, one of the changes includes the grade levels. That is, high school would range from grades nine through 12 instead of 10 through 12 as it is currently.

