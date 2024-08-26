On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Aug 26, 2024, 2:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team looks to start its Big 12 era on a high note as they face in-state rival Southern Utah on Thursday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds football game

The Utes host the T-Birds at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, August 29.

RELATED: Utah Football’s Week One Depth Chart

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. SUU football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Southern Utah will be televised on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Southern Illinois Presser

What we gathered from Kalani Sitake's press conference before the Southern Illinois game.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #5 Utah State’s Ike Larsen (Safety)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals settles at No. 6.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Announces Captains For 2024 Season

Aye, aye, captain!

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Southern Illinois Game

The first depth chart for BYU's 2024 season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Can Utah Hockey Club Make The Stanley Cup Playoffs This Season?

As the Utah Hockey Club approaches its inaugural season, one can't help but ask a long list of questions about this initial NHL campaign in Salt Lake City. Perhaps the biggest questions are, can the club be highly competitive in the Central Division, and do they have a shot at making the highly coveted Stanley Cup Playoffs?

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Samson Nacua Nearly Returns FG 109 Yards For Touchdown

Former Utah, BYU WR Samson Nacua nearly had the highlight of the preseason as the Saints hosted the Titans.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds