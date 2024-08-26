How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team looks to start its Big 12 era on a high note as they face in-state rival Southern Utah on Thursday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds football game

The Utes host the T-Birds at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, August 29.

RELATED: Utah Football’s Week One Depth Chart

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. SUU football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Southern Utah will be televised on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL