RELIGION

Open house for Casper Wyoming Temple begins this week

Aug 26, 2024, 6:00 PM

An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will...

An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

CASPER, Wyo. — An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin this week.

After invited guests tour the temple on Tuesday and Wednesday, a public open house will begin Thursday and will run through Saturday, Sept. 14, with the exception of Sundays. No tickets are required to attend the open house.

The temple will be dedicated by Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2021.

“Keep your temple covenants and blessings foremost in your minds and hearts,” President Nelson said as he announced the Casper Wyoming Temple and 19 others.

According to a Church news release, the temple is 9,950 square feet and was built on 9.52 acres of land. It is located at 3011 Independence Court in Casper.

The temple will be the second operating temple in Wyoming. The Star Valley Temple was dedicated in October 2016. President Nelson also announced a temple for Cody, Wyoming in October 2021.

Currently, there are 350 temples that are in operation, under construction or announced around the world.

The temple will serve 15,000 church members in 50 congregations.

