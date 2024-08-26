Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Southern Illinois Presser

PROVO, Utah – BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake held the first of his weekly press conferences for the 2024 season.

Sitake addressed the media virtually via Zoom. The 2024 season marks the fifth consecutive year BYU has opted for a virtual press session with its head coach.

Sitake spent nearly 17 minutes with the media in preparation for Saturday’s season opener against Southern Illinois.

Here are five key things we learned from Sitake’s press conference.

Held off on announcing the starting quarterback before the BYU/Southern Illinois game

BYU’s depth chart for Southern Illinois week showed an OR between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon at the quarterback position. Retzlaff was listed as the first quarterback, with Bohanon second and an -OR- in between their names.

Sitake confirmed that BYU will not announce the starting quarterback on their end until Saturday when the offense takes its first snap against the Salukis.

When asked by KSL Sports if it was by design to wait until game day to name the starter, Sitake said it wasn’t.

“It wasn’t all by design. We decided that we didn’t have to. I think we’re trying to respect the process of everything. We see that we’re in a really good spot and we have two really good quarterbacks,” said Sitake. “Honestly, all of our quarterbacks are really good. We just want to get out there and play the game. You guys will see it. I don’t think you need all of the answers right now. So you’ll get them when they come.”

In the final three media observation periods at fall camp, Retzlaff was gaining momentum to be the starting quarterback based on the accuracy he displayed in his passes.

One thing to keep in mind is that Southern Illinois has not publicly announced its starting quarterback. The Salukis have an OR between returning letterman Hunter Simmons and Murray State transfer DJ Williams.

If the Salukis aren’t going to announce, maybe BYU is figuring they will do the same.

BYU football isn’t ruling out the possibility of two QBs against Southern Illinois

BYU’s quarterback unit still has much to prove coming out of fall camp. Retzlaff and Bohanon will be needed at various points this season.

Sitake didn’t rule out the possibility of playing both on Saturday. He doubled down, however, on his belief that both quarterbacks can lead BYU to wins.

“I think we’re planning to do a lot of different things. We have a lot of options and the goal is to get the win,” Sitake said. “I can’t tell you how that’s going to go yet on Monday. But we know we can win with more than just one person at quarterback. We have a number of them that can play and that we can get victories with.

Clearing up the -OR- at wide receiver between Chase Roberts and Jojo Phillips

Throughout the final month of last season, Chase Roberts had an OR listed next to his name. The other wide receiver contending with him was Jojo Phillips. That same setup continued on the week one depth chart for the 2024 season.

Roberts, a redshirt junior captain, was BYU’s leading receiver last season. Phillips, entering his redshirt freshman campaign, appears poised to take a step forward in his second year with the BYU program.

Kalani Sitake was asked why Roberts and Phillips were co-starters.

“You look at the numbers and the positions listed. We can go to a lot of personnel groups. So we’ve shown it on film,” Sitake said. “I’m not giving away any advantage by saying that we have the opportunity to play with more than just two or three wideouts at a time. … Looking at what Jojo has done, I think he deserves the respect to be listed on there.”

LJ Martin “Will be ready to go.”

BYU sophomore running back LJ Martin has dealt with a shoulder injury, leaving many to wonder what his status will be on Saturday against the Salukis.

When asked about Martin’s status, Sitake said, “LJ will be ready to go, and that’s why he is on the list. We’re excited to see him play.”

“Sophomore year. He’s a different player. Last year, he was trying to learn the offense. This year, he knows it already. He’s teaching the freshmen. He’s got so much ability. With him, Folau (Ropati), and with Miles (Davis), and the newcomers, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch those guys go. But I’ve been excited because of the leadership we see from LJ. I don’t know if you guys have been around him long enough to know that he doesn’t really say much. But man, he has such an influence on this team and when he does speak, people listen.”

BYU respects Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois enters Saturday’s game ranked No. 11 in the preseason FCS Top 25 poll. The Salukis are on a two-game winning streak against FBS opponents.

KSL Sports asked Sitake if his players knew of Southern Illinois’s success against FBS teams.

“I think they’re aware of it. We talked about it,” said Sitake. “That’s how we are with all of our opponents. We want to respect them and we want to see and appreciate how they play the game. I think they do it the right way. You watch them play games and you watch the energy that they have with their team, it speaks to their culture. So I think they’re in a really good spot as a program. They’re coming here and they’re trying to take a win from us. We have to defend LaVell Edwards Stadium. Our players understand that there’s nothing personal but we have goals and plans too.

“When we get out there and compete, it’s going to be a fun game. We’ll see what happens. But I know that there’s a ton of respect for our players to that program from myself to their coaching, coaching staff, and their program. Nobody cares about what the coaches say when it comes down to it and the game starts. It’s about what’s on the field.”

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

