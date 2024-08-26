Utah man dead after falling 20 feet from a boathouse on Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. — A man is dead after he went overboard off the upper level of a privately owned houseboat Sunday morning.

According to the National Park Service, 41-year-old Jackson Roy Law of Utah was reported missing after falling 20 feet from the houseboat on Lake Powell in Wetherill Canyon.

The NPS said multiple search and rescue agencies responded to search for Law. An area dive team found his body at 12:36 p.m. Sunday.

“The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and San Juan County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the NPS press release stated. “The National Park Service and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office express their condolences to the family.”

The National Park Service Rangers, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team responded to this death.