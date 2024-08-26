Seven safe after their boat caught on fire on Utah Lake

PROVO — Seven people were able to swim to safety after their boat unexpectedly caught on fire on Utah Lake Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Dallin Turner with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told KSL TV that all seven people jumped off the boat with their life jackets and were uninjured.

Turner said a State Parks ranger and a bystander responded to the fire in their own boats and helped everyone get to shore safely.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire is out, and the boat is benched, but they are leaving it overnight so it can cool down before they haul it away on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.