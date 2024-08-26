On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Seven safe after their boat caught on fire on Utah Lake

Aug 26, 2024, 5:01 PM

The smoke from the burning house boat on Utah Lake on Aug. 26, 2024....

The smoke from the burning houseboat on Utah Lake on Aug. 26, 2024. (Courtesy Nina May Lyman)

(Courtesy Nina May Lyman)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Seven people were able to swim to safety after their boat unexpectedly caught on fire on Utah Lake Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Dallin Turner with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told KSL TV that all seven people jumped off the boat with their life jackets and were uninjured.

The smoke from the burning house boat on Utah Lake on Aug. 26, 2024.

The smoke from the burning houseboat on Utah Lake on Aug. 26, 2024. (Courtesy Nina May Lyman)

Turner said a State Parks ranger and a bystander responded to the fire in their own boats and helped everyone get to shore safely.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire is out, and the boat is benched, but they are leaving it overnight so it can cool down before they haul it away on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Lake Powell with boats on the surface as viewed from KSL's Chopper 5 in May, 2024. (Winston Armani,...

Michael Houck

Utah man dead after falling 20 feet from a boathouse on Lake Powell

A man is dead after he went overboard off the upper level of a privately owned houseboat Sunday morning.

18 minutes ago

Casey Walker, a Utah man who survived a lightning strike incident while gardening in his front yard...

Devin Masciulli and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utah man recovering after lightning strike

A Utah man is thankful he is still alive after being struck by lightning while working in his front yard. And he is urging others to pay attention to the weather.

2 hours ago

police lights...

Mary Culbertson

10-year-old boy hit, killed while biking in Davis County

A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding a bike in a residential intersection in Davis County.

5 hours ago

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a pickup truck on Aug. 082624. (Utah H...

Mary Culbertson

Motorcyclist critically injured in South Salt Lake crash

A motorcycist was critically injured Monday after colliding with a truck in South Salt Lake. Roads were forced to close.

10 hours ago

The Havasu Falls in Arizona after flash flooding hit Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 22, 2024....

Andrew Adams

Utah man captures extreme flooding in Havasu Falls area of Arizona

Epic flooding hit the Havasu Falls area, and a Utahn documented the conditions while he fled with his group to safety.

3 days ago

The missing person flyer for 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert....

Associated Press

Search persists for woman swept away by flash flooding in the Grand Canyon

Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park are looking for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a flash flood near where several other stranded hikers were rescued.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Seven safe after their boat caught on fire on Utah Lake