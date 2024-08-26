On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Denver Broncos Moving On From Former Utah WR Tim Patrick

Aug 26, 2024, 4:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DENVER – According to reports, the Denver Broncos plan to move on from former Utah Utes wide receiver Tim Patrick. The team will explore trade options leading up to the roster cutdown deadline.

Broncos reporter Mike Klis broke the news on Monday.

The news is equally surprising and understandable when you consider all of the factors.

First, Patrick has missed the last two seasons with significant injuries. He was a big part of the Broncos’ offense in 2021 and looked to be returning to his previous form with a productive training camp and preseason.

RELATED: Broncos WR Tim Patrick Scores First TD After Missing Two Full Seasons

On the other hand, Denver currently has a massive receiver room with 11 WRs on the books with the deadline to cut players fast approaching. It is also noteworthy that the Broncos are in the midst of a youth movement and Patrick is the fifth-oldest player on the roster.

This fact clearly played a role in the decision as the Broncos are also looking to move on from veteran RB Samaje Perine.

Despite his age and injury history, Patrick will be a hot commodity in trade talks. There are already reports that Denver’s phones have been ringing regarding the 30-year-old receiver.

Detroit, New England, and Pittsburgh are among teams expected to be interested.

About Tim Patrick

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School prior to his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After he was honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

In 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining the Broncos, Patrick has become a consistent receiver in Denver. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

In 2022, Patrick suffered a knee injury that ended his 2022 season before it began. The Broncos wideout was injured during training camp in August 2022 and missed the entire season. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record.

In 2023, the former Ute suffered a similar fate. Patrick tore his Achilles in training camp and was forced to miss back-to-back seasons.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OC: ‘We Don’t Have To Change Offenses’ Between QBs Retzlaff, Bohanon

Aaron Roderick doesn't the see the offense changing much whether Jake Retzlaff or Gerry Bohanon line up as the quarterback.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Southern Illinois Presser

What we gathered from Kalani Sitake's press conference before the Southern Illinois game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Here is how to watch Utah Football kick off its Big 12 era against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #5 Utah State’s Ike Larsen (Safety)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals settles at No. 6.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Announces Captains For 2024 Season

Aye, aye, captain!

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Southern Illinois Game

The first depth chart for BYU's 2024 season.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Report: Denver Broncos Moving On From Former Utah WR Tim Patrick