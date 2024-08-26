Report: Denver Broncos Moving On From Former Utah WR Tim Patrick

DENVER – According to reports, the Denver Broncos plan to move on from former Utah Utes wide receiver Tim Patrick. The team will explore trade options leading up to the roster cutdown deadline.

Broncos reporter Mike Klis broke the news on Monday.

With significant depth and talent at WR, Broncos are moving on from popular veteran Tim Patrick, per source.

Broncos are currently exploring trade possibilities for Patrick, who is generating strong interest on market in advance of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 26, 2024

The news is equally surprising and understandable when you consider all of the factors.

First, Patrick has missed the last two seasons with significant injuries. He was a big part of the Broncos’ offense in 2021 and looked to be returning to his previous form with a productive training camp and preseason.

RELATED: Broncos WR Tim Patrick Scores First TD After Missing Two Full Seasons

On the other hand, Denver currently has a massive receiver room with 11 WRs on the books with the deadline to cut players fast approaching. It is also noteworthy that the Broncos are in the midst of a youth movement and Patrick is the fifth-oldest player on the roster.

This fact clearly played a role in the decision as the Broncos are also looking to move on from veteran RB Samaje Perine.

The #Broncos are expected to move on from respected 8-year veteran RB Samaje Perine, sources say. The team is engaged in a number of trade conversations around Perine and it could be a trade, rather than a release. A numbers crunch in the RB room, so he’s available in a trade. pic.twitter.com/hvFFHaQ2Ui — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2024

Despite his age and injury history, Patrick will be a hot commodity in trade talks. There are already reports that Denver’s phones have been ringing regarding the 30-year-old receiver.

Detroit, New England, and Pittsburgh are among teams expected to be interested.

About Tim Patrick

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School prior to his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After he was honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

In 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining the Broncos, Patrick has become a consistent receiver in Denver. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

In 2022, Patrick suffered a knee injury that ended his 2022 season before it began. The Broncos wideout was injured during training camp in August 2022 and missed the entire season. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record.

In 2023, the former Ute suffered a similar fate. Patrick tore his Achilles in training camp and was forced to miss back-to-back seasons.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL