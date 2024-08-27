On the Site:
When a mapping app gets your address wrong, how do you fix it?

Aug 26, 2024, 10:32 PM | Updated: 10:52 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

DAYBREAK The KSL Investigators planned to meet Todd Taylor at his home in Daybreak. When KSL entered his address into Google Maps, the app took the team to a field just over 300 yards away from Taylor’s condo.

“It’s a little frustrating,” Taylor said of a mapping error that has plagued him and his neighbors for several months.

A TV station wasn’t his first call.

“I’ve contacted Google six times, and they haven’t fixed my address yet,” he said. “They respond and say your address has been fixed, and then they put it back to what it was.”

Taylor showing Gephardt his map problem.

Taylor showing Gephardt his map problem. (KSL TV)

The error has meant lost guests, food deliveries, and packages, among other lost opportunities.

“I’ve also had repair people come, try to come, and they call and say, ‘We can’t find your house!’” Taylor said.

Not able to get the problem fixed on his own, he dug deeper and found other stories the KSL Investigators had aired about mapping app errors. So, he decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

“I just hope that it gets fixed,” Taylor said.

Get Gephardt: Map app confusion sends visitors, deliveries to wrong homes in Vineyard and Orem

In the Google Maps app, Taylor’s home is mapped approximately 311 yards southeast of its true location in Daybreak. So, why does Google keep not fixing the issue and saying it’s fixed when it’s not?

A graphic showing where Google is taking people instead.

A graphic showing where Google is taking people instead. (KSL TV)

KSL asked Google through its corporate public relations team. A spokesperson promised to look into it, and just like that, he had some good news for Taylor and his neighbors: Google Maps now shows the address at the right location.

He said he’s glad it is resolved, but he doesn’t believe it should have required contacting the KSL Investigators.

“It just seems like Google could put a little more effort into a problem that keeps getting submitted,” he said.

If you have mapping issues in your neighborhood, you can send corrections to incorrect map information here. If your map is missing information, you can click here to correct that.

