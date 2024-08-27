Utah Olympian Kenneth Rooks returns home after winning silver medal

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Olympian was surprised at the airport when his university team decided to celebrate his win at the Paris Olympics.

Kenneth Rooks, who won the Silver Medal in the Steeplechase event at the 2024 Summer Games, returned home to Utah Monday afternoon. He decided to stay overseas for a bit longer since he had a completion in Poland.

So, Rooks’s college team decided to surprise him at the Salt Lake International Airport.

“It’s all about welcoming home the conquering hero,” said Ed Eyestone, the Brigham Young University Track and Field coach.

Eyestone and the other BYU athletes waited at the airport to surprise Rooks and celebrate his accomplishment at the Paris Olympics. The BYU team trained with Rooks to prepare him for his event.

“The guy who upset the world by putting his nose in and almost winning the 3000-meter steeplechase at the Paris Olympics,” Eyestone said. “His victory is their victory, really.”

After more than a month of being away from the Beehive State, Rooks returned home to the surprise.

“Yeah, I was not expecting it,” Rooks said, “but it was an awesome surprise to come home and have the welcome home with the men’s and women’s team and everyone else.”

The Olympian had some time to think about this time in Paris. He said it still feels like a dream, but one that came true.

“It’s crazy to think and say that I’ve done that,” Rocks said. “It was exciting to be a part of that and to live that moment and for that to become a reality.”

In his race in Poland, Rooks fell and injured himself. He said he would get it checked out by a doctor, but as soon as he is given the “OK,” he will return to training.