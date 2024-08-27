On the Site:
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Heber

Aug 26, 2024, 9:50 PM

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

(Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist in Heber has been transported to the hospital in an air ambulance, following a crash in the area of State Route 189 and 3000 South in Heber.

Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Luis Silva confirmed the crash and said that a blue Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn, and the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old male, could not stop.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda sustained no injuries.

Troopers are on the scene investigating the crash and cleaning the area. Silva also said that SR-189 will be closed until that is finished, at about 10:00 p.m.

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more information arrives. 

Todd Taylor showing KSL's Matt Gephardt what Google Maps shows as his incorrect address....

Matt Gephardt

When a mapping app gets your address wrong, how do you fix it?

If a mapping app took people to the wrong place, you'd expect them to fix it. But when a Daybreak man couldn't, he decided to Get Gephardt.

4 minutes ago

When a player’s accused of assault, how should coaches respond? The KSL Investigators examine the...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

A Utah athlete’s arrest, a coach’s firing, and the strict rules for reporting student misconduct

When a player’s accused of assault, how should coaches respond? The KSL Investigators examine the responsibility to report.

6 minutes ago

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief a...

Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Prosecutors make their case for why Utah children’s book author should face trial in husband’s death

An evidentiary hearing is underway for a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him. Kouri Richins appeared in court Monday for the start of a multiday hearing that will determine whether state prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial.

3 hours ago

Kenneth Rooks exiting the Salt Lake City International Airport to his BYU team celebrating his win....

Alex Cabrero and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utah Olympian Kenneth Rooks returns home after winning silver medal

A Utah Olympian was surprised at the airport when his university team decided to celebrate his win at the Paris Olympics. 

4 hours ago

The world map, which was in the former airport for 60 years, is pictured reinstalled in the Concour...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Old Salt Lake City airport’s iconic World Map finds a new home at the new airport

An iconic piece of the old Salt Lake City International Airport has a new home inside the new facility for passengers to see later this year with the well-known world map.

4 hours ago

An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will...

Mark Jones

Open house for Casper Wyoming Temple begins this week

An open house for the Casper Wyoming Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin this week.

5 hours ago

