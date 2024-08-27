Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Heber

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist in Heber has been transported to the hospital in an air ambulance, following a crash in the area of State Route 189 and 3000 South in Heber.

Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Luis Silva confirmed the crash and said that a blue Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn, and the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old male, could not stop.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda sustained no injuries.

Troopers are on the scene investigating the crash and cleaning the area. Silva also said that SR-189 will be closed until that is finished, at about 10:00 p.m.

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more information arrives.