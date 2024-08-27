On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Elderly Roy pedestrian dies after being hit in crosswalk

Aug 26, 2024, 10:42 PM | Updated: 11:14 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

ROY Police confirmed an elderly Roy man has died after being hit by a motorist Monday evening while crossing one of the city’s busier intersections. 

According to police, Good Samaritans and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper rushed in to try to save him before responding law enforcement and paramedics arrived. 

Roy Police Officer Stuart Hackworth said that they received the call at about 5:30 p.m. of an auto-pedestrian accident at 5600 S. 1900 West. 

Investigators believe the 65-year-old Roy resident had the signal to cross and was walking with his walker in the crosswalk from north to south across 5600 South. 

At the same time, Hackworth said a driver heading southbound on 1900 West attempted to turn left onto eastbound 5600 South. 

He said the driver, “apparently did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk, proceeded with the turn and struck the pedestrian… which pushed him forward.” 

Several motorists stopped at the stoplight in the westbound lanes who saw the accident, Hackworth said, rushed out to the man’s aid immediately. Someone called 911 and he said witnesses told dispatch that CPR was already taking place. 

“There was a highway patrolman that had arrived on scene before anyone, that just happened to be in the area,” Hackworth said. “Upon my arrival, he was already administering the CPR, and that continued until medical arrived on scene.” 

The pedestrian was at first listed in extremely critical condition in the hospital, but Hackworth later reported at about 9:30 p.m. that the man had died. 

Hackworth said the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed on scene and was cooperating with police. At this point, he said, there aren’t any citations or charges against the driver. 

Hackworth reminded citizens that not only is that particular intersection busy, but there’s also cones and construction happening there as well. 

He urged drivers to take that extra second to look and make sure there’s nothing and no one in the way before turning. 

