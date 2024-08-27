On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Authorities recover body of Arizona woman who went missing in Grand Canyon after flash flood

Aug 27, 2024, 6:39 AM | Updated: 6:41 am

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was found dead Sunday after flash flooding at the Grand Canyon swept her away...

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was found dead Sunday after flash flooding at the Grand Canyon swept her away earlier in the week. (National Park Service via CNN Newsource)

(National Park Service via CNN Newsource)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an Arizona woman who went missing in the Grand Canyon National Park after a flash flood days earlier was recovered Sunday, park rangers said.

The body of Chenoa Nickerson, 33, from the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Arizona, was discovered by a group rafting down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the park said in a statement.

Rangers recovered Nickerson’s body, which was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s office.

In a statement issued Sunday, her family thanked searchers and supporters and asked for privacy.

“We regret to inform you that our sweet Chenoa has been found deceased. Our hearts are heavy with grief,” the statement said. “Chenoa’s light will forever be a part of all of us, and we will ensure that her spirit continues to shine brightly. Her memory will never fade, and we will honor her by carrying forward the joy and love she brought into all of our lives.”

National Park Service officials said Nickerson was swept into Havasu Creek above the Colorado River confluence around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Nickerson was hiking along Havasu Creek about a half-mile (800 meters) from where it meets up with the Colorado River when the flash flood struck.

Nickerson’s husband was among the more than 100 people safely evacuated.

The flood trapped several hikers in the area above and below Beaver Falls, one of a series of usually blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world to the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation. The area is prone to flooding that turns its iconic waterfalls chocolate brown.

Other hikers made it to the village, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the campground, where they awaited helicopter rides out.

Gov. Katie Hobbs activated the Arizona National Guard, including Blackhawk helicopters, to help evacuate hikers from the village.

Guard officials said an estimated 104 tribal members and tourists near Havasupai Falls have been evacuated since Thursday after floodwaters left them stranded.

The Havasupai Tribe’s reservation is one of the most remote in the continental U.S., accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter.

Helicopter evacuations began after bridges were washed away and rescuers fanned out amid a series of towering waterfalls.

The medical examiner’s office and park service are investigating her death.

