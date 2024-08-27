On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man stabbed to death in Uintah County; suspected attacker in custody

Aug 27, 2024, 10:16 AM | Updated: 12:55 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

BALLARD, Uintah County — A 44-year-old Utah man is dead after police said they found him with multiple stab wounds in a home in Ballard.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the home at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported a fight in progress. Deputies arrived to find Owen Shuck on the floor, unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds.

First responders immediately began trying to save his life and he was soon after taken to a hospital in Roosevelt. He was then flown to the Wasatch Front in a helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office. Despite the efforts to save his life, Shuck died Sunday.

The attacker fled the scene before deputies arrived, but early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said investigators were able to identify a suspect: 42-year-old Brandin Reynolds of Roosevelt.

Reynolds was taken into custody and was being held at the Uintah County Jail on a parole violation Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said it plans to file murder charges in the coming week.

While investigators believe Reynolds targeted Shuck, they are still working to understand a clear motive for the killing. The sheriff’s office said further information would be released during the investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Teen killed in rollover crash, woman transported to the hospital

Two people were ejected from a car after it crashed into a barrier and rolled down an embankment Monday afternoon.

1 minute ago

FILE.- In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Navigating social media is an important part of heading back to school

Back-to-school season is a perfect time to talk to your kids about social media use and how it can impact their mental health.

31 minutes ago

A line of Canyons School District buses are pictured on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Deanie Wimmer and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

After years of teacher shortages, Utah’s school districts are fully staffed. Here’s why

For years, Utah schools reported staffing shortages in teachers. In 2024, the back to school season was met with a plethora of teachers waiting to be hired.

1 hour ago

Childcare FILE (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)...

Karah Brackin

Utah family shares hybrid classroom journey

When it comes to learning, students thrive in various styles and environments, and as many students head back to the classroom, some will commute to the kitchen table.

1 hour ago

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Kouri Richins to stand trial in husband’s death, judge says

A Utah mother of three who published a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him will stand trial.

2 hours ago

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck b...

Mark Jones

3 teenagers hospitalized after their e-bike is hit by a car

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck by a vehicle.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Man stabbed to death in Uintah County; suspected attacker in custody