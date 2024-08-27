BALLARD, Uintah County — A 44-year-old Utah man is dead after police said they found him with multiple stab wounds in a home in Ballard.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the home at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported a fight in progress. Deputies arrived to find Owen Shuck on the floor, unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds.

First responders immediately began trying to save his life and he was soon after taken to a hospital in Roosevelt. He was then flown to the Wasatch Front in a helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office. Despite the efforts to save his life, Shuck died Sunday.

The attacker fled the scene before deputies arrived, but early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said investigators were able to identify a suspect: 42-year-old Brandin Reynolds of Roosevelt.

Reynolds was taken into custody and was being held at the Uintah County Jail on a parole violation Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said it plans to file murder charges in the coming week.

While investigators believe Reynolds targeted Shuck, they are still working to understand a clear motive for the killing. The sheriff’s office said further information would be released during the investigation.