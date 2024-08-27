On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Know the difference between these mosquito-borne diseases: EEE, West Nile, malaria

Aug 27, 2024, 10:21 AM

FILE — Mosquitoes can transmit the West Nile virus and other illnesses. (File photo)...

FILE — Mosquitoes can transmit the West Nile virus and other illnesses. (File photo)

(File photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The world’s deadliest animal can be squashed flat with a quick slap: It’s the mosquito.

The buzzing insects are more than annoying — they spread disease. When they bite and drink blood from a person or animal they can pick up viruses or germs too. If they can go on to bite someone or something else, they deposit the germ right under the skin.

People in some areas of Massachusetts have been warned to stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active after a rare case of eastern equine encephalitis was discovered. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, was recently hospitalized after he came down with West Nile virus.

Both are nasty diseases spread by mosquitoes — though thankfully they are relatively rare.

The best way to avoid getting sick is of course to avoid getting bitten, which means taking steps like using repellent, wearing clothing with long sleeves and long pants and staying indoors when the mosquitoes are out. Local health departments also work to reduce mosquito numbers, including spraying neighborhoods with insecticide. Authorities in Massachusetts are using trucks and planes this week to spray vulnerable areas.

Here’s a look at some common — and not so common — mosquito-borne diseases.

Eastern equine encephalitis

Most people infected with eastern equine encephalitis don’t develop symptoms, but some can come down with fever or swelling of the brain and about one third of people infected die. There have been three cases of eastern equine encephalitis in the U.S. this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one each in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont. The worst year for the disease was 2019, with 38 cases. It is caused by a virus and is not very common around the world. The virus typically spreads in certain swamps, including red maple and white cedar swamps in Massachusetts.

West Nile virus

About 2 in 10 people infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms, which can include fever and swelling of the brain. About 1 in 10 people who develop severe symptoms die. There have been 216 West Nile cases so far this year. West Nile virus was first reported in the U.S. in 1999 in New York. It gradually spread across the country. In 2003, there were nearly 10,000 cases.

Malaria

Malaria infected nearly 250 million people globally in 2022 and killed more than 600,000, mostly children. It is caused by a parasite carried by mosquitoes and mainly infects people in tropical regions, especially Africa. A vaccination campaign has been launched in recent months that health officials hope will help reduce cases and deaths.

Dengue

Also known as “break-bone fever” because it can be so painful, dengue is becoming more common. The World Health Organization says that about half the world’s population is at risk of getting the disease, and there are 100 million to 400 million infections every year. Not everyone gets symptoms, which can include fever, severe headaches and pain in the muscles and joints. Most U.S. cases are in people who have traveled to other countries, though the CDC says there have been about 2,600 locally acquired cases so far this year.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE: A Delta plane taxis at Los Angeles International Airport on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles, Ca...

Associated Press

Two workers killed, one injured in an explosion at a Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta

Two workers are dead and a third injured after an explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.

3 hours ago

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was found dead Sunday after flash flooding at the Grand Canyon swept her away...

Associated Press

Authorities recover body of Arizona woman who went missing in Grand Canyon after flash flood

Park rangers say the body of an Arizona woman who went missing in the Grand Canyon National Park after a flash flood days earlier has been recovered.

7 hours ago

FILE - Mariah Carey appears at the third annual Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles, Feb. 1, 20...

Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her ‘heart is broken’

Mariah Carey’s says her mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day.

8 hours ago

Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July 24, 202...

Christine Fernando, Associated Press

Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

he social media platform X has made a change to its AI chatbot after five secretaries of state warned it was spreading election misinformation.

21 hours ago

Lake Powell with boats on the surface as viewed from KSL's Chopper 5 in May, 2024. (Winston Armani,...

Michael Houck

Utah man dead after falling 20 feet from a boathouse on Lake Powell

A man is dead after he went overboard off the upper level of a privately owned houseboat Sunday morning.

21 hours ago

Valley of Yosemite filled with pine trees and a waterfall to the side...

Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

US national parks are receiving record-high gift of $100M

The official nonprofit organization of the National Park Service is set to receive the largest grant in its history. It's a $100 million gift the fundraising group described as transformative for the country's national parks.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Know the difference between these mosquito-borne diseases: EEE, West Nile, malaria