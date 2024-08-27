How To Watch Game Night Live: Bingham Miners @ Lehi Pioneers

SALT LAKE CITY – High school football week three features a terrific matchup between the No. 11 Bingham Miners and No. 3 Lehi Pioneers.

The Pioneers (2-0) host Bingham (1-1) in the Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, August 30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week Three

Following a season-opening 21-0 shutout loss at Lone Peak, the Miners bounced back to beat Crimson Cliffs 17-7 win week two. Junior quarterback Ayden Dunn threw for 187 yards and one touchdown against the Mustangs. Junior wideout John Kulimushi caught six passes for 101 yards and a TD.

A high-powered Pioneer offense has outscored opponents 73-14 through two weeks of football. Lehi remained undefeated last week with a 35-0 demolition of Desert Hills. Senior QB Jett Niu threw for three touchdowns, while senior wide receiver Mays Madsen made five catches for 96 yards and three scores. Junior running back Devaughn Eka ran for 102 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week between Bingham and Lehi starts at 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Game Night Live heads west as the West Jordan Jaguars host the Orem Tigers on Friday, September 6.

