How To Watch Game Night Live: Bingham Miners @ Lehi Pioneers

Aug 27, 2024, 9:46 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – High school football week three features a terrific matchup between the No. 11 Bingham Miners and No. 3 Lehi Pioneers.

The Pioneers (2-0) host Bingham (1-1) in the Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, August 30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT.

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 2

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 1 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Game Night Live: Week Three

Bingham Miners @ Lehi Pioneers

Following a season-opening 21-0 shutout loss at Lone Peak, the Miners bounced back to beat Crimson Cliffs 17-7 win week two. Junior quarterback Ayden Dunn threw for 187 yards and one touchdown against the Mustangs. Junior wideout John Kulimushi caught six passes for 101 yards and a TD.

A high-powered Pioneer offense has outscored opponents 73-14 through two weeks of football. Lehi remained undefeated last week with a 35-0 demolition of Desert Hills. Senior QB Jett Niu threw for three touchdowns, while senior wide receiver Mays Madsen made five catches for 96 yards and three scores. Junior running back Devaughn Eka ran for 102 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week between Bingham and Lehi starts at 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live heads west as the West Jordan Jaguars host the Orem Tigers on Friday, September 6.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

Find Utah high school sports coverage with KSL Sports.

