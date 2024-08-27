On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

National Veterans Golden Age Games being held in Utah for the first time ever

Aug 27, 2024, 10:52 AM | Updated: 11:11 am

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Veterans from all over the country have been competing in the National Veterans Golden Age Games, held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Utah. It’s the first time the games have been held in Utah in their nearly 40-year history.

The 2024 games began Saturday, and the last events will be held on Thursday.

The games, founded in 1985 were expected to draw more than 1,000 veteran athletes and the NVGAG was hoping to see approximately 2,000 volunteers.

On Tuesday, Casey Scott paid the teams a visit, looking to learn what the games are truly all about and get in on the fun.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE.- In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Navigating social media is an important part of heading back to school

Back-to-school season is a perfect time to talk to your kids about social media use and how it can impact their mental health.

29 minutes ago

A line of Canyons School District buses are pictured on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Deanie Wimmer and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

After years of teacher shortages, Utah’s school districts are fully staffed. Here’s why

For years, Utah schools reported staffing shortages in teachers. In 2024, the back to school season was met with a plethora of teachers waiting to be hired.

1 hour ago

Childcare FILE (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)...

Karah Brackin

Utah family shares hybrid classroom journey

When it comes to learning, students thrive in various styles and environments, and as many students head back to the classroom, some will commute to the kitchen table.

1 hour ago

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Kouri Richins to stand trial in husband’s death, judge says

A Utah mother of three who published a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him will stand trial.

2 hours ago

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck b...

Mark Jones

3 teenagers hospitalized after their e-bike is hit by a car

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck by a vehicle.

2 hours ago

FILE - (Uintah County Sheriff's Office)...

Mary Culbertson

Man stabbed to death in Uintah County; suspected attacker in custody

Utah man is dead after police said they found him with multiple stab wounds in a home in Ballard. A suspected attacker has been arrested.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

National Veterans Golden Age Games being held in Utah for the first time ever