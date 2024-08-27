National Veterans Golden Age Games being held in Utah for the first time ever

SALT LAKE CITY — Veterans from all over the country have been competing in the National Veterans Golden Age Games, held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Utah. It’s the first time the games have been held in Utah in their nearly 40-year history.

The 2024 games began Saturday, and the last events will be held on Thursday.

The games, founded in 1985 were expected to draw more than 1,000 veteran athletes and the NVGAG was hoping to see approximately 2,000 volunteers.

On Tuesday, Casey Scott paid the teams a visit, looking to learn what the games are truly all about and get in on the fun.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson