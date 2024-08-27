On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

After years of teacher shortages, Utah’s school districts are fully staffed. Here’s why

Aug 27, 2024, 12:40 PM | Updated: 12:48 pm

Deanie Wimmer's Profile Picture

BY DEANIE WIMMER AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For years, Utah school districts reported teacher staffing shortages. The 2024 school year was on display, and not exempt from more staffing problem rumors. But new reporting couldn’t find any districts in Utah that confirmed it.

So where was the change? Canyon School District said its mission was to help teachers feel valued, and that’s what attracted some of the new teachers who started their tenure there this school year.

“Some of them, it’s their very first day in the industry so we wanted to say ‘Aloha, welcome to the Canyons School District,” said the district’s spokesperson, Jeff Haney.

The district brought in local businesses and housing companies to help new hires relocate from out of state.

“I absolutely love it here,” said new teacher Brandon Lupus, from Diamond Ridge High School. “It’s done amazing things for me and my family. I wouldn’t be a teacher if it weren’t for the teachers I’ve had in Canyons District.”

Clara Somers, a new teacher at Draper Park Middle School agreed, saying the networking and community are great value.

“Getting to know a little about how the Canyons (School District) works,” she said. “Being able to build those community partnerships and relationships helps make the job worth it.”

Providing that support system is “what we’re all about,” Haney said. And it’s helped the district become almost fully staffed.

Similarly, Jordan School District said it had nearly four applicants for each of its 400 openings. It attributes state and district pay raises as a big help in the difference. Several districts in Utah now start teachers at or above $60,000 annually, which is higher than the national average for starting teachers, and places Utah at number 10 on the U.S. list, according to the National Education Association.

Washington School District is taking the problem a step further by training students to one day be teachers.

Career Tech High School gives students training in eight high-demand career paths, including teaching. The idea is “to give students some work-based learning experiences and the opportunity to earn a professional credential by the time they graduate from high school,” said education pathway teacher at Career Tech, Ryan Rarick.

Other Utah districts are also offering similar curricula that include “on-the-job” training, and others have even rolled out new teacher benefits to help with the shortage.

For now, teachers are following the state’s effort to draw them in, and for some of them, they’re fulfilling lifelong dreams.

“I literally dreamed of becoming a teacher and today is the first day of that coming true,” said Madilyn Bowles, a new teacher at Alta High School.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

FILE.- In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Navigating social media is an important part of heading back to school

Back-to-school season is a perfect time to talk to your kids about social media use and how it can impact their mental health.

30 minutes ago

Childcare FILE (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)...

Karah Brackin

Utah family shares hybrid classroom journey

When it comes to learning, students thrive in various styles and environments, and as many students head back to the classroom, some will commute to the kitchen table.

1 hour ago

When a player’s accused of assault, how should coaches respond? The KSL Investigators examine the...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV

A Utah athlete’s arrest, a coach’s firing, and the strict rules for reporting student misconduct

When a player’s accused of assault, how should coaches respond? The KSL Investigators examine the responsibility to report.

15 hours ago

Sixth graders Ashton Wiggins and Aspen Pace use their cellphones after school at Evergreen Junior H...

Lindsay Aerts and Shara Park, KSL TV

Utah legislature aiming to ban cell phones in classrooms with district opt out options

Lawmakers unveiled a new draft bill that aims to ban cell phones in all Utah schools during school hours.

24 hours ago

Students getting off the bus at Box Elder High School for the first day of class on Aug. 26, 2024....

Karah Brackin

Box Elder students return to the classroom for their first day

The last Utah school district headed back to the classroom on Monday.

24 hours ago

Is your student struggling with the back to school blues? Experts say parents can look for signs to...

Tamara Vaifanua

How to help your student tackle anxiety as they head back to school

Is your student struggling with the back to school blues? Experts say parents can look for signs to help their student early.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

After years of teacher shortages, Utah’s school districts are fully staffed. Here’s why