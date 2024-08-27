On the Site:
CRIME

Utah man arrested for alleged involvement in riots at US Capitol

Aug 27, 2024, 3:10 PM | Updated: 5:12 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON — The FBI arrested a Utah man on Monday for his alleged involvement in riots at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia, Hal Ray Huddleston, 66, of Ogden will make his intital court appearance in the District of Utah.

In a criminal complaint, Huddleston is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, which is a felony offense. Additionally, Huddleston is also facing misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Huddleston was allegedly seen entering the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at 3:08 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. After exiting the Capitol at 3:24 p.m., Huddleston remained outside the Senate Wing Door for more than an hour.

While still within the restricted perimeter of the building, the Utah man “joined at least one violent confrontation between rioters and officers,” according to the release.

During the confrontation with police, video footage is said to show Huddleston grab a flagpole “and joining the other rioter in pushing it as part of the effort to hold back the police line from advancing,” the release states.

It states Huddleston continued to use his left hand to push the flagpole while placing his right hand on the back of another rioter to help create additional force in holding back law enforcement personnel.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, the release states nearly 1,500 individuals in nearly every state have been charged for crimes in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this year, a Payson man was arrested and charged for his involvement.

