Navigating social media is an important part of heading back to school

SALT LAKE CITY — Back-to-school season is a perfect time to talk to your kids about social media use, and how it can impact their mental health.

Navigating social media looks different for every family.

“This is a hard one and to be so honest we’re still trying to figure it out,” Amber Breinholt said. The South Jordan mom has struggled to find a balance. “All four of our girls are different personalities.”

But she’s learning to embrace it.

“The phones aren’t going anywhere. Social media isn’t going anywhere, and these are things that we need to spend more time teaching our kids how to use for good,” Breinholt said.

Researchers worry about the damaging effects of social media on kids.

“We’re seeing increased rates of anxiety and depression, and a lot of that seems to be related to that comparison like ‘this family or this kiddo is doing better than me’,” Dr. Annie Deming, behavioral health clinical manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, said.

Deming said adults need to pay attention to how much time their children are spending in front of screens, and don’t be quick to judge.

“We have to keep those lines of communication open and help our kids feel confident and comfortable in who they are and what they have.”

That’s something Breinholt is working on.

“A lot of times I find my girls are watching maybe a lot of videos on makeup or something like that. It can kind of start a conversation of ‘how do you feel this is affecting you? Are you feeling like you’re not as pretty as them?” Breinholt said.

Experts suggest parents work with their kids to limit hours on social media, establish tech-free zones in the house and focus on meaningful online interactions.

“Also just know how to reach out for support from friends, faith, community (and) other parents,” Deming said.

Breinholt said parents shouldn’t be so hard on themselves.

“We need to cheer for each other. We are all trying our hardest,” Breinholt said.

Intermountain Children’s Health offers these resources for children and parents to help with mental well-being:

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital “Talk to Tweens” Resources.

These resources, from the experts at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, can help parents and teachers start conversations with children and help them identify, express, and manage their feelings in a healthy way. The free “Talk to Tweens” tools, which can be downloaded in both English and Spanish at hableconsusjovenes.org, include conversation starters, a downloadable Feelings Wheel, and additional tips for families.

This statewide service can help families learn about and connect to services that are available for children close to their communities.

This service dispatches a team to homes in moments of need to help stabilize children in crisis.

This resource offers free support if you or someone you love is in crisis.

This is a free app that offers a crisis chat-line for real-time crisis intervention for students, parents, guardians and educators, through live chat and a confidential tip line.

This resource is available through the emergency departments at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital campuses in Salt Lake City and Lehi.

These programs are available at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital locations, including the Miller Family Campus in Lehi, the Salt Lake Campus, the Wasatch Canyons Campus in Taylorsville and soon at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital.

Use this resource in the event of self-harm, a suicide attempt, or any other life-threatening emergency.