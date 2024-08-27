On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

3 teenagers hospitalized after their e-bike is hit by a car

Aug 27, 2024, 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck b...

Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck by a vehicle.(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

MIDWAY Three teenage girls were hospitalized Monday night after the e-bike they were riding was struck by a vehicle.

The collision occurred on state Route 113 at 300 East in Midway around 7:30 p.m.

According to Cpl Luis Silva, with the Utah Highway Patrol, the girls, all 14-years-old, made a turn and crossed into the path of a Acura RDX. The driver was unable to stop in time and struck the e-bike.

(Utah Highway Patrol) (Utah Highway Patrol)

Silva said two of the girls were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, while the third was transported by helicopter.

All three girls are listed in stable condition, and were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

