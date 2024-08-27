On the Site:
KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 2 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Aug 27, 2024, 11:51 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has the best plays and performances of the week.

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the second week of the 2024 high school football season in the state of Utah.

To catch all the great plays, check out the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Lehi High School, where the Pioneers will host the Bingham Miners. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, August 30. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

