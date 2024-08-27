Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 2

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. This week’s winner is Mountain View High School running back Dexton Havea.

Utah County Player of the Week – Dexton Havea, RB (Mountain View)

Havea ran for 147 yards and four touchdowns in the Bruins’ 49-0 shutout of Ben Lomond High School.

The Mountain View Bruins were stymied in their season-opener in a 21-3 loss at Canyon View. They hosted the Ben Lomond Scots in Week 2, looking to bounce back in their home opener. Havea tallied the first of his career-high four rushing touchdowns less than two minutes into the game to give MVHS a 7-0 lead. The floodgates really opened up in the second quarter, as Mountain View scored 29 points. Havea added the other three touchdowns he would account for amidst the onslaught.

The Mountain View defense was solid all game long, ensuring the Scots would not find the end zone while tallying a pair of sacks, an interception, and a safety. Defensive back Miguel Rodriguez also returned a kick for a touchdown in the 49-0 rout.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

