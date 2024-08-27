How To Watch BYU Football Versus Southern Illinois Salukis

PROVO, Utah—The long wait is nearly over as the BYU Cougars prepare to open the 2024 college football season against the Southern Illinois Salukis at Lavell Edwards Stadium.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

BYU hosts the Salukis at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT.

This is the first meeting between these programs. BYU enters with a perfect 18-0 record against Football Championship Subdivision teams. The Cougar’s last win against an FCS program came in a 41-16 win over Southern Utah in 2023. BYU has outscored FCS opponents 47.8 to 9.8 all-time.

The Salukis were 8-5 overall last season, finishing 4-3 on the road.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Southern Illinois can be found on ESPN+. Richard Cross and Barrett Brooks will be on the call for the season opener.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Southern Illinois recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

