How To Watch BYU Football Versus Southern Illinois Salukis

Aug 27, 2024, 12:12 PM

PROVO, UtahThe long wait is nearly over as the BYU Cougars prepare to open the 2024 college football season against the Southern Illinois Salukis at Lavell Edwards Stadium.

RELATED: BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Southern Illinois Game

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

BYU hosts the Salukis at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT.

RELATED: BYU Football Announces Captains For 2024 Season

This is the first meeting between these programs. BYU enters with a perfect 18-0 record against Football Championship Subdivision teams. The Cougar’s last win against an FCS program came in a 41-16 win over Southern Utah in 2023. BYU has outscored FCS opponents 47.8 to 9.8 all-time.

The Salukis were 8-5 overall last season, finishing 4-3 on the road.

RELATED STORIES

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Southern Illinois can be found on ESPN+. Richard Cross and Barrett Brooks will be on the call for the season opener.

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

RELATED: Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Southern Illinois Presser

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Southern Illinois recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

