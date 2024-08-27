Utah family shares hybrid classroom journey

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to learning, students thrive in various styles and environments, and as many students head back to the classroom, some will commute to the kitchen table.

“My oldest was in fourth grade when we decided to homeschool,” said Maryanne Martin.

Martin, a mom of four, said she loved the public school system, but for her children and their abilities, they wanted to look into other learning options, which led them to a blend of the best of both.

She said their family’s journey into hybrid schooling started with her oldest daughter when she realized she was struggling with school, including dyslexia, which impacted her reading skills.

“It was really starting to affect her self-esteem, and so school was starting to become a really stressful thing for her and then it was starting to affect our relationship,” Martin said.

When Martin decided to homeschool full-time, she saw her daughter start to thrive. She said her daughter began excelling in her college classes, reading books for fun, and developing her creative outlets.

“You have a lot more time to work on your own, like things that you like, like your talents. Like, you can really develop some amazing talents because you can have more time for that. There’s also a lot more family time, which is awesome,” Martin said.

Her son then decided to try homeschooling. Fast-forward to now, and he said he is doing a mix of in-person classes and athletics with some homeschooling.

Martin’s two youngest children are also carving their own paths: One is homeschooling, while the other wants to go to school in person full time. This year will be the first year one of her students goes to school full time in person since her eldest daughter.

She said that while she does not have a formal teaching background, the decision to try hybrid schooling was a leap of faith that worked out well.

“I kind of got my love of learning back. Do not base your decisions on fear. Just kind of look at your child and be like, ‘What’s best for my child?’ And kind of go with it. It’s a step in the dark, and it can be scary,” Martin said.

For families looking into hybrid schooling and whether it might benefit their students, she said research and organizational skills are important.