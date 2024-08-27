On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Lawson Crouse?

Aug 27, 2024, 12:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Lawson Crouse when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October

Moving onto one of the team’s top wingers, Lawson Crouse is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

RELATED STORIES

Utah’s Lawson Crouse 

Crouse is a 27-year-old left wing from Mount Brydges, Ontario, Canada. Acquired from Florida back in 2016, Crouse is one of the most tenured players on the roster. He also signed a five-year $21.5 million contract back in 2022 that will see him through the 2026-27 campaign with the organization.

Junior Career

To begin his junior career, Crouse was selected No. 5 overall by the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL (Ontario Hockey League). In three seasons with the Frontenacs, Crouse was a great all-around player as he registered 67 goals and 73 assists.

He also wasn’t afraid to be aggressive as he built a reputation for himself and even spent 190 minutes in the penalty box during his three years with Kingston.

Before his final year in the juniors, Crouse was selected No. 11 overall by the Florida Panthers where he a signed three-year, entry-level contract.

Professional Career

Prior to being traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2016, Crouse was assigned to the AHL’s Portland Pirates for two games, but didn’t record any points.

Once a member of the Coyotes, Crouse has been a dependable winger for the organization. In eight seasons, he has appeared in more than 500 games in the NHL and had only one short stint with the AHL affiliate, Tucson Roadrunners, for continued development earlier in his career.

For the last three seasons, Crouse has consistently produced on the offensive end, averaging 22 goals and 18 assists. He also recorded career-highs in 2022-23 with 24 goals and 21 assists.

Standing 6-foot-4, Crouse has great size for a winger which he consistently uses to his advantage. Every shift, Crouse asserts himself physically on the forecheck and creates openings by separating the opposition from the puck with punishing checks. He also has good hands and an impressive shot which has allowed him to be a consistent offensive contributor for the club.

Crouse is also known as enforcer, willing to drop the gloves with anybody and also earned himself the nickname, “The Sheriff.”

Crouse is projected to join Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther on the team’s second line for the upcoming season. If Cooley and Guenther can take a leap this season, the three should be an incredibly productive forward trio.

Follow Utah Hockey Players On Social Media 

Here is where fans can follow Crouse on his Instagram account. 

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch Crouse’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #4 Utah’s Karene Reid (Linebacker)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 4 is Utah linebacker Karene Reid.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New-Look Big 12 Ready To Embark On Season Of Big Expectations

All the talk is over in the Big 12. The preseason hype has hit and settled.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dan Wetzel: You Don’t Want To Go Against One Of Kyle Whittingham’s Teams

Can Kyle Whittingham's Utah team find a path to the top of a crowded and competitive Big 12?

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Southern Illinois Salukis

The BYU Cougars prepare to welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis to Lavell Edwards Stadium to open the 2024 college football season. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Jansen Plays For Both Teams In Blue Jays-Red Sox Game, An MLB First

Former Blue Jays and current Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen didn't just play for both teams in the same game — a first in Major League Baseball history. He batted for both teams in the same inning.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 2

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Lawson Crouse?