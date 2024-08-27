Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Lawson Crouse?

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Lawson Crouse when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.

Moving onto one of the team’s top wingers, Lawson Crouse is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

Utah’s Lawson Crouse

Crouse is a 27-year-old left wing from Mount Brydges, Ontario, Canada. Acquired from Florida back in 2016, Crouse is one of the most tenured players on the roster. He also signed a five-year $21.5 million contract back in 2022 that will see him through the 2026-27 campaign with the organization.

Junior Career

To begin his junior career, Crouse was selected No. 5 overall by the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL (Ontario Hockey League). In three seasons with the Frontenacs, Crouse was a great all-around player as he registered 67 goals and 73 assists.

He also wasn’t afraid to be aggressive as he built a reputation for himself and even spent 190 minutes in the penalty box during his three years with Kingston.

Before his final year in the juniors, Crouse was selected No. 11 overall by the Florida Panthers where he a signed three-year, entry-level contract.

Professional Career

Prior to being traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2016, Crouse was assigned to the AHL’s Portland Pirates for two games, but didn’t record any points.

Once a member of the Coyotes, Crouse has been a dependable winger for the organization. In eight seasons, he has appeared in more than 500 games in the NHL and had only one short stint with the AHL affiliate, Tucson Roadrunners, for continued development earlier in his career.

For the last three seasons, Crouse has consistently produced on the offensive end, averaging 22 goals and 18 assists. He also recorded career-highs in 2022-23 with 24 goals and 21 assists.

Standing 6-foot-4, Crouse has great size for a winger which he consistently uses to his advantage. Every shift, Crouse asserts himself physically on the forecheck and creates openings by separating the opposition from the puck with punishing checks. He also has good hands and an impressive shot which has allowed him to be a consistent offensive contributor for the club.

Crouse is also known as enforcer, willing to drop the gloves with anybody and also earned himself the nickname, “The Sheriff.”

Crouse is projected to join Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther on the team’s second line for the upcoming season. If Cooley and Guenther can take a leap this season, the three should be an incredibly productive forward trio.

