On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Dan Wetzel: You Don’t Want To Go Against One Of Kyle Whittingham’s Teams

Aug 27, 2024, 1:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY –The new 16-team Big 12 is considered one of the most wide-open conferences this football season. There were five different teams that earned at least one first-place vote from the media preseason poll. 

The University of Utah led the way as the preseason favorite with 20 first-place votes and were followed by Kansas State’s 19 and Oklahoma State had 14. Those were the only three schools to crack the double-digit first-place vote tally.

In short, this season for the Utes is being hyped as one of the best ever, and it is being suggested that for Utah’s season to be considered a success they must win the Big 12.

“This is not fair, but Utah is Big 12 championship or bust with this group,” KSL Sports Zone host Jeremiah Jensen said back in June. “You’ve seen the difference in Utah with Cam Rising and the difference without. One wins Pac-12 championships and goes to Rose Bowls, and the other one can’t beat Northwestern in a bowl game.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Expectations are high for Utah, but it is clear that if this team has a healthy Rising this fall the Utes will be in the running to win the Big 12.

Big 12 Conference Is Wide Open

National columnists seem to favor Utah to win the conference, with plenty of votes going to Kansas State and Oklahoma State as the other top choices.

RELATED STORIES

Yahoo Sports Dan Wetzel joined JJ & Alex on the KSL Sports Zone and truly believes if you look at the conference there are circumstances where over half of the league can make a case to win the Big 12.

“I ​made ​the ​case ​for like ​10 ​different ​teams ​winning it,” Wetzel said. ​”I ​mean, you ​start ​going ​through ​it ​and ​you’re ​like, ​’well, ​you ​know, [quarterback] ​K.J. ​Jefferson… ​ ​he ​transferred ​to ​UCF ​and ​Gus Malzahn is good ​with ​running ​QB’s’. You ​can ​make ​a ​case. ​I ​just ​think ​week ​in, ​week ​out, ​it’s ​going ​to be ​really ​interesting with ​big ​games.”

Wetzel does have his pick for the conference champion and it is a lean to the Wildcats of Kansas State.

“I’ve been picking Kansas State with a nod to Utah,” Wetzel said. “You ​don’t ​ever ​really ​want ​to ​go ​against ​one ​of ​Kyle [Whittingham’s] ​teams. ​He ​knows ​how ​to ​win. ​

“They ​probably are ​the ​best ​program ​on ​paper ​going ​in ​right ​now ​in ​the ​last ​five ​years. ​I ​just ​like ​the ​Kansas ​State team ​a ​little ​bit [more]… I ​would ​certainly ​not ​be ​surprised ​at ​all ​if ​the ​Ute’s win ​this thing.”

Tune into JJ & Alex every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast. Also, download the all-new KSL Sports app on iOS or Android.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #4 Utah’s Karene Reid (Linebacker)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 4 is Utah linebacker Karene Reid.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New-Look Big 12 Ready To Embark On Season Of Big Expectations

All the talk is over in the Big 12. The preseason hype has hit and settled.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Lawson Crouse?

Moving onto one of the team's top wingers, Lawson Crouse is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Southern Illinois Salukis

The BYU Cougars prepare to welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis to Lavell Edwards Stadium to open the 2024 college football season. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Jansen Plays For Both Teams In Blue Jays-Red Sox Game, An MLB First

Former Blue Jays and current Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen didn't just play for both teams in the same game — a first in Major League Baseball history. He batted for both teams in the same inning.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 2

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Dan Wetzel: You Don’t Want To Go Against One Of Kyle Whittingham’s Teams