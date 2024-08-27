Teen killed in rollover crash, woman transported to the hospital

VERNAL — Two people were ejected from a car after it crashed into a barrier and rolled down an embankment Tuesday afternoon.

Cpl. Luis Silva with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV that the silver Honda Sedan was traveling westbound on state Route 40 near 1500 South when it drifted left and crossed the center lane into two eastbound lanes.



“The vehicle crashed into a metal barrier and rolled down the embankment, ejecting both occupants,” Silva said in a written statement.

Silva said the 17-year-old teen boy suffered fatal injuries on the scene. The 18-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told UHP that the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.