On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #4 Utah’s Karene Reid (Linebacker)

Aug 27, 2024, 1:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 4 is Utah linebacker Karene Reid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Reid is the 25th Ute and 13th Utah defensive player to crack this year’s list. The most recent selections from Utah’s defense are No. 8 Junior Tafuna (DT), No. 11 Van Fillinger (DE), and No. 20 Logan Fano (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Karene Reid

Reid is a senior linebacker from American Fork, Utah.

He played at Timpview High School and was a three-star recruit. In 2017, Reid was named first-team all-state and Utah Valley Defensive MVP. As a senior, he racked up 84 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. After initially committing to play for Utah State, Reid served a two-year church mission and decided to go to Utah when he returned.

Reid played in 10 games during the 2021 season, including six starts at rover linebacker. He finished with 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, an interception, one quarterback hurry, and two pass breakups. The American Fork, Utah native was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following an excellent performance against Washington State.

In 2022, Reid recorded 72 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, three pass breakups, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Last season, Reid played in 11 games. He posted 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, five passes defended, four pass breakups, and one interception. His junior campaign earned him a spot on the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team.

RELATED STORIES

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Analysis: Why Is The Big 12 Still Open For Business And Eyeing UConn?

But with college sports entering a period of unprecedented transformation — superconferences, an expanded College Football Playoff and a new plan to compensate athletes — what's the rush to add a school that has conceded it needs six years to get its football program Big 12-ready?

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Savannah Bananas Bringing Unique Brand Of Baseball To Salt Lake City

The Savannah Bananas are bringing Banana Ball to Salt Lake City and Smith's Ballpark, home of the Salt Lake Bees. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

10 BYU Football Players We Are Interested To See In Game Action

BYU football players we're intrigued to see take the field beginning this week during the 2024 season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: How High Can Markkanen Climb All-Time List?

The Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at where Lauri Markkanen could wind up on the franchise's all-time best players list.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Coaches Name Fall Camp MVPs Entering 2024 Season

The best players from fall camp, according to BYU's coordinators.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New-Look Big 12 Ready To Embark On Season Of Big Expectations

All the talk is over in the Big 12. The preseason hype has hit and settled.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

60 in 60: #4 Utah’s Karene Reid (Linebacker)