60 in 60: #4 Utah’s Karene Reid (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 4 is Utah linebacker Karene Reid.

Reid is the 25th Ute and 13th Utah defensive player to crack this year’s list. The most recent selections from Utah’s defense are No. 8 Junior Tafuna (DT), No. 11 Van Fillinger (DE), and No. 20 Logan Fano (DE).

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Karene Reid

Reid is a senior linebacker from American Fork, Utah.

He played at Timpview High School and was a three-star recruit. In 2017, Reid was named first-team all-state and Utah Valley Defensive MVP. As a senior, he racked up 84 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. After initially committing to play for Utah State, Reid served a two-year church mission and decided to go to Utah when he returned.

Reid played in 10 games during the 2021 season, including six starts at rover linebacker. He finished with 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, an interception, one quarterback hurry, and two pass breakups. The American Fork, Utah native was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following an excellent performance against Washington State.

UTES RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE FOR THE PICK SIX ‼️ TOUCHDOWN @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/KeS2oq3Z4J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

In 2022, Reid recorded 72 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, three pass breakups, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Last season, Reid played in 11 games. He posted 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, five passes defended, four pass breakups, and one interception. His junior campaign earned him a spot on the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

