BYU Football Coaches Name Fall Camp MVPs Entering 2024 Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU football had a productive fall camp in preparation for the 2024 season.

The Cougars are gearing up to kick off the season against Southern Illinois from the FCS ranks this Saturday.

During BYU’s in-house production of the “Coordinators’ Corner” program, Jay Hill (defensive coordinator), Kelly Poppinga (Special Teams Coordinator), and Aaron Roderick (Offensive Coordinator) provided some Most Valuable Player (MVP) recognitions from fall camp.

BYU football fall camp MVPs: Offense

Weylin Lapuaho, IOL

Darius Lassiter, WR

Chase Roberts, WR

Chase Roberts was BYU’s leading receiver last season with 573 yards. Darius Lassiter was third and second among wide receivers with 365 yards.

Weylin Lapuaho was a standout offensive lineman for BYU last season at guard and will be one of the top players on the offense in 2024. During his college football career, he has started in 24 games. Lapuaho will start at left guard to kick off the 2024 season.

Defensive Camp MVPs

Tyler Batty, DE

Jack Kelly, LB

Blake Mangelson, DT

Jakob Robinson, CB

Tyler Batty is the lone preseason All-Big 12 selection on BYU’s roster entering the 2024 season. The senior defensive end had 5.5 sacks last season to lead BYU’s defense.

Senior cornerback Jakob Robinson has a case for being BYU’s best player. Robinson is among the best cornerbacks in the Big 12 this season.

When Danny Saili abruptly left BYU after spring practice to play at Arkansas, BYU coaches didn’t appear fazed as they had seen Blake Mangelson in the final two weeks of spring emerge as a starter at defensive tackle. If Mangelson hits at defensive tackle this year, don’t be surprised if he’s a guy earning an opportunity as a priority free agent or late-round draft pick with an NFL franchise next year.

Weber State transfer Jack Kelly stepped into the BYU program last winter and was immediately one of the strongest players in the weight room. Since the start of spring, he’s held down a first-team linebacker spot. Kelly is tasked with providing a spark to a BYU defense that has lacked a pass rush in recent years.

Special Teams MVP

Will Ferrin, Kicker

Poppinga told Greg Wrubell on Coordinators’ Corner that Ferrin made 92% of his field goal attempts. The second-year Special Teams Coordinator feels confident with all his kickers from 50 yards and in.

Poppinga added that Ferrin hit a 70-yard field goal at practice.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper